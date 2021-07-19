NELIGH — Antelope County was formed in 1871, so this year is the county’s 150th anniversary.
To mark that, the Antelope County Museum in Neligh held a living history event on Saturday. Ron Westlake, museum curator, said he plans to make it a yearly event after this.
In attendance were a variety of area people showing off skills and items from the past. Showing that the old and the new can go hand-in-hand, Nathan Feusse, a 17-year-old blacksmith from Clearwater taught himself the trade after watching YouTube videos about the art of blacksmithing. He’s also taught himself how to make model rockets, he said.
Feusse works for the Antelope County Museum and has an interest in history.
Westlake demonstrated various aspects of pioneer wood working with an emphasis on the skills needed to build a log cabin. Before becoming curator in Neligh, he did work for the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk, where he rebuilt the log cabin that is on display there. He also wrote an honors paper about log architecture of Nebraska while he was a student at Wayne State.
“Log cabins were really common until the 1880s in Nebraska,” Westlake said.
Rachelle Westlake, Ron’s wife, gave a butter-making demonstration.
“I inherited some butter stuff from my grandmother, Madge Alexander, who was from Plainview,” Rachelle said.
She had her grandmother’s antique butter bowl, paddle and butter molds on display. She’s demonstrated butter making at the Elkhorn Valley Museum as well as at other living history days.
Nicole and Aubrey Parker, a mother and daughter duo from Ewing, showed people how to make buttermilk biscuits in a campfire Dutch oven. Nicole worked for the Stuhr Museum when she was in high school, and she did historical interpretation, which led to her lifelong interest in history.
Levern Hauptmann of rural Neligh told stories inside the one-room schoolhouse about his own experiences attending a country school in Antelope County. Outside, Donna Hanson of rural Oakdale showed people how to hand milk a cow. She brought three Jersey cows from the seven cows she’s kept after she and her husband stopped operating a dairy in 2004. The cows have been used by her grandchildren over the years to show in the Antelope County Fair, and they’ve won a number of grand champions.
Inside the museum, DeAnna Martensen from Oakdale showed the art of quilting. She displayed a hand-stitched quilt from the 1920s that has names of charter members of the Oakdale Country Club stitched into it. She also exhibited a flowery purple quilt that she pieced together recently. The quilt is special to Martensen because the pieces in it all came from the quilt stash of her best friend, Diana Weber, who died six years ago.
“I call it ‘Diana’s Garden,’ ” Martensen said.
Bryan and Marcus Reed, a father and son duo from Neligh, showed off their collection of hit-and-miss engines, which are also known as stationary engines. Bryan said they were “mobile power plants for farms in the late 1800s until the 1950s.”
They own about a dozen of the machines and enjoy showing them at various events. Galen Furstenau of Neligh displayed six of his antique John Deere tractors in the museum parking lot. His tractors are normally housed in the Furstenau John Deere Tractor Museum on Highway 275 in Neligh.
Ron Westlake said Neligh’s 150th anniversary will be in 2023, and he hopes to hold a much larger living history event for it at the Neligh Mill State Historic Site.