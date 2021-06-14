Hundreds gathered at Skyview Lake on Saturday morning for the Lions Club’s annual youth fishing derby.
Youths, flanked by parents and grandparents throughout the southwest end of the lake, were vying for fish to earn themselves prizes ranging from fishing poles and tackle boxes to backpacks and gift cards.
Leon Sweigard, Lion’s Club vice president, said the event started roughly 35 years ago simply as a way to promote parent-child interaction and community involvement.
“It gives families an opportunity to get out and do an outdoor activity. It’s community action and a way to promote community involvement,” Sweigard said.
The derby originally started at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park three-plus decades ago but moved to Skyview about 10 years ago, he said. The event used to be on the north side of Skyview but was moved to the south end in recent years, which provided more space, shade and restroom availability.
“This location’s really worked perfectly. People can spread out as much as they want. We really are lucky to have such a nice lake to use,” Sweigard said.
Planning for the event includes sealing sponsorships, gaining city approval and promoting the event, according to Sweigard.
Once kids caught a fish, they could exchange the fish for a prize of their choice. The snatcher of the largest fish was awarded a $100 Scheels gift card, Sweigard said.
Angie Sovereign of Battle Creek said she and her sons, Barrett, 10, and Blake, 7, love to fish and look forward to the fishing derby every year.
“We can’t miss it now after coming for the first time a couple years ago,” Sovereign said. “The boys ask me about it every year; they don’t forget it.”
Janette Ronk of Norfolk and her three kids — Haylee, 8, Rachal, 6, and Carson, 4 — also have joined the derby for the past three or four years.
Ronk said she originally heard about the derby through a friend who is a Lions Club member. Her kids, she said, stop at nothing to catch something, even if it’s not a fish.
“They love it. We’re out here every year, and it’s one thing they don’t seem to get sick and tired of,” she said.
Norfolkan Bryan Foxhoven and his 4-year-old son, Grant, were first-time derbygoers.
“You can’t think of much better things to do than come out to the lake and fish with your kid,” Foxhoven said. “It can be used as a teaching experience, too.”
Sweigard said there are no plans to stop organizing the fishing derby every year and he hopes to see the event continue to grow. The look of satisfaction on the kids’ faces, he said, is what’s most fulfilling, he said.
“My favorite part is the kids catching the fish and the smiles on their faces,” Sweigard said. “That’s pretty priceless.”