Sitting just outside the hustle and bustle of town, the Norfolk Regional Airport often can be overlooked as an integral part of the community. Serving as the hub for local agriculture pilots, businesses that rely on air travel and flying enthusiasts, as well as a regional stopping point for aircraft needing to refuel, the airport stays busy seven days a week.
Airport general manager Eli Mackie said while many in the community tend to forget about the important role that the airport plays in Norfolk and the surrounding area, there are plans in the works to make major upgrades to the facility.
“We’re looking at two projects right now; one is runway rehabilitation ... and the other project is a new terminal building,” Mackie said.
The airport is primarily funded through a tax levy paid by local property owners; however, it also receives funding from the city as well as applying for grants when appropriate.
Airport officials also are determining how to fund two critically needed projects, including updating the terminal building and resurfacing the current runway.
Mackie said the runway project alone would run close to $13 million, and it’s important that those repairs be made sooner rather than later.
“If we were able to do it today and all the legwork was done, it would be $13 million. If we wait just five years, it could cost as much as $30 million. Airports are expensive.”
This is due to the quality of the concrete and the seal-coat on the surfaces. Mackie said they could either rehabilitate the runways now, or they might possibly have to completely rebuild them in the future if the repairs aren’t made.
Because the condition of the runways is regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the runway project will be paid for by federal funding up to 90%, Mackie said.
“If we wait, our landing space could shrink. Right now we have two runways that are 5,800 feet. If we have to go back and justify every square foot of space with the FAA, that could be reduced.”
As it stands now, the runways could accommodate the landing of a 737 jet, although that is improbable.
The new terminal building is the more aesthetic aspect to the growth plans. The new facility will feature all of the accommodations of the existing building, but with an expanded waiting and lounge area, and airport offices on the second floor of the building. Mackie said there is even discussion of adding a restaurant at some point in the future.
The existing terminal was built in the 1970s, and the last renovation was completed in 2005, so as Mackie tells it, the new building is long overdue.
The total costs for the terminal building project will be close to $6 million, which could be paid for through existing revenue sources, grants and potentially a bond. Bonding for the project would have to be approved by voters.
Most recently, the airport added two new hangars, which were funded through a 0% interest loan from the State of Nebraska.
Mackie is new to the airport, having started the job as general manager in April of this year. He attended college at University of Nebraska at Kearney and graduated with a degree in airport management.
During last Monday’s city council budget session, several councilmen expressed their concerns about the airport’s proposed finances for the upcoming fiscal year and its budget was not approved.
Mackie said he is working closely with city officials to provide the information they need and to improve communication between the airport and city officials. Mackie, as well as other airport officials, will be on hand at the Monday, Aug. 7, city council meeting to re-present their budget and to answer any questions that city officials may have.