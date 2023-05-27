Ariel Widhalm had an ideal childhood.
She grew up in a good home, had married parents and thrived in countless school activities.
She was a high-achieving kid, as she described herself, and graduated in the top 10% of her class at Columbus High School. Later, she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was accepted into law school.
But amid all her triumphs, Widhalm was grappling with severe depression. Initially, Widhalm said she would push forward, keeping her mental health struggles to herself.
“When I got to law school, it came to a point where I just didn't have tools anymore to bear the stuff going on with my mental health,” Widhalm said. “I actually was at a point of wanting to die.”
Her adviser helped her get enrolled in counseling at the time, but Widhalm said she continued to struggle, forcing her to drop out of law school and move back home.
At home, Widhalm hardly left the house for about a year. It was a difficult task to even leave her bedroom, she said.
Widhalm said she decided to pull herself “up by my bootstraps once again” and apply for a job with Child Protective Services. Things there went “OK” for about a year, she said, but she continued to live with untreated mental illness.
Widhalm was slowly losing her ability to work effectively, and colleagues noticed. When asked about was going on, Widhalm disclosed some of her mental health difficulties, revealing to supervisors that she was suicidal.
“Everything I had of value and moral was unimportant anymore,” she said. “The only thing that was consuming me was this constant thought of death.”
Having already been drinking alcohol heavily for a year, Widhalm started falling into substance abuse in 2016. It negatively affected her work life, leading to her placement on administrative leave and, later, her termination in 2017.
“I really did use (controlled substances) as a coping mechanism — anything I had to do not to face my destructive mental health and not feel the emotions I was going through or the deep shame for the failure that I was,” Widhalm said.
Two and a half years into her substance abuse, in April 2018, Widhalm picked up her first drug charge. She got out of jail, she said, but went back to hanging out with the same crowd and was back in jail again within a week.
A turning point
Facing a pair of felony drug charges, Widhalm advocated for herself to be accepted into the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Drug court, also known as problem-solving court, is an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders that utilizes a specialized team process, functioning within the existing court structure.
Those who successfully complete drug court — which typically is an 18- to 24-month program — have their felony charges dismissed.
Widhalm was accepted into drug court in December 2018. She was directed to mental health services, medication management, a variety of intervention courses, outpatient treatment and frequent drug testing to provide her with the necessary tools to fuel her recovery.
The turning point for Widhalm, she said, was a Narcotics Anonymous (NA) course.
“I knew everything that was wrong with me but could never follow through on the solutions, even though I knew them,” she said. “NA gave me the support I felt I needed and the direction of, ‘Yeah, we totally understand what that’s like.’ ”
Widhalm worked the program, realizing her progress as it happened. The final six months of drug court were challenging, she said, because much of the treatment she could receive was moved to a virtual setting because of the coronavirus.
But Widhalm persisted and graduated from drug court in August 2020 — 20 months after she was accepted into the program. Her felony charges were dismissed.
Drug court didn’t just help Widhalm during those 20 months, she said, but it has aided her in the long term, too.
“Having that rigorous schedule has taken over in my life since then,” she said. “And I’m pretty grateful because drug court forced me to develop relationships with people and learn how to network and have those reasons to reach out to others.”
Paying it forward
In May 2020, during her last few months of drug court, Widhalm got a job at the Women’s Empowering Life Line (WELL) in Norfolk, which offers long-term residential and outpatient treatment programs.
Widhalm started as a recovery coach and worked in that position for six months. She then became an intermediate-level house case manager for about a year before earning an administrative assistant position. She’s held that position for about a year and a half.
As an administrative assistant, Widhalm coordinates admissions and manages wait lists. She also determines who is qualified for services.
“From the start of my life, my goal has always been to help others,” she said. “Coming here has been one of those passion-driven meaningful things in my life.”
In January, Widhalm began taking peer-support classes to become a peer-support specialist, which will require a test upon her completion of a practicum portion.
Widhalm, now far removed from a life that saw her fighting with the throes of addiction, is helping people who are managing struggles similar to those of which she’d once faced.
Her advice for people coping with addiction? Give yourself a chance and do things that make you uncomfortable.
“A lot of people avoid discomfort because it doesn’t feel good,” she said. “Doing something uncomfortable for me usually results in the greatest growth. Listen to the wisdom of others and push yourself into the realm of discomfort when it's for your betterment.”