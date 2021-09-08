The Norfolk City Council took the next step toward annexing several surrounding areas at Tuesday night’s meeting.
By a 5-0 vote, with three members abstaining, the council voted to pass an ordinance amending city limits to include the proposed annexation areas after a public hearing that lasted nearly two hours.
Many members of the public voiced their opposition to the annexation during the public hearing.
Julie Thompson said the previous information session at the library was unhelpful and the whole process has been rushed.
“The meeting at the library, as all these types of meetings I have been to, was just for show. It was designed to separate us all into small groups. This is called divide and conquer. … It wasn’t about listening to any concerns,” she said. “This proposal has been rushed through and was done so for the council to do the bare minimum of what is required to push their self-serving agenda through.”
Mayor Josh Moenning said this annexation has been years in the making, though.
“In 2017 the city council commissioned a study … to do an analysis of the annexation potential around Norfolk,” he said. “The proposed plan was finalized in late 2019, and this council was prepared to bring it forward for consideration in early 2020. But, as we all know, COVID-19 hit, and with that came restrictions, including limitations of public gatherings. Given that, the city council decided to press pause on the plan.”
Thompson said if the annexation passes, it would reflect poorly on the council.
“After this debacle, this council will forever be known for being the cause for elderly people and others on fixed incomes and other circumstances eventually being forced out of their homes because they will no longer being able to afford them,” she said.
Pete Becker said he was concerned about his property tax increase and how the city would use the money.
“My tax rate now is 1.654. The city tax rate is 1.946. That computes to a 17½% increase in property tax, and that’s for last year,” he said. “How much money do you guys need? … You’re spending money like drunken sailors.”
Before the public hearing opened, Moenning made it clear that disorderly behavior, like that seen at the planning commission meeting over the annexation, would not be tolerated.
“We are going to establish a few ground rules in order to have an efficient, orderly hearing,” he said. “I would like to avoid having a repeat of some of the things that happened at the planning commission here a couple of weeks ago.”
Testimony was limited to five minutes a person, and Moenning said emotional outbursts would not be tolerated, and people would be asked to leave if “we can’t all behave like reasonable, rational adults.”
The meeting remained orderly for the most part but did become heated once or twice.
For example, Becker asked if anyone in the audience would give up their speaking time to him after he went over.
“That’s not how this works. Sir, everyone has five minutes,” Moenning said. “It’s fair across the board.”
Becker tried to ask the audience a question as he went to sit down: “I’ll say this as I’m going back to my chair, ‘All those in favor of annexation —’ ”
“Sir, that is not in order for this kind of hearing,” Moenning cut in. “You’ve had your five minutes, thank you for your testimony, next testifier please.”
A couple of people also spoke in favor of the annexation.
“This annexation is going to affect us the same way it’s going to affect a lot of people. Our property taxes are going to go up significantly,” said Jim Lange. “But, I see it that we are a member of the city whether we are in the city or not, that it’s part of our duty to, when the call comes, answer ‘yes.’ ”
The council voted 5-0 in favor of the annexation, with three councilmen abstaining.
The next meeting over the annexation will be at the Monday, Sept. 20, council meeting. The mayor and council also may allow further public comment at this time.
The ordinance must pass on three separate readings to go into effect. No public comment or discussion can be had on the final vote.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: None
Meeting lasted: 3 hours and 30 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and about 100 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved grant application to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission from the Land and Water Conservation Fund program in the amount of $300,000 to be used to install an artificial in-filled grass surface to the infield and bullpens of the Veterans Memorial Park Baseball field.
— Held public hearing to consider areas of proposed annexation to amend the corporate limits.
— Passed Ordinance No. 5743 approving areas of proposed annexation to amend the corporate limits on first reading.
— Approved 2022-30 Capital Improvement Program, which includes the 2021-26 one- and six-year plan for street improvements.
— Approved agreement between Nebraska Public Power District and the city regarding removal of existing facilities and the preliminary engineering design, procurement, construction and commissioning of relocated city-owned electric distribution facilities for the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project.
— Approved a utility service agreement between NPPD and the city for relocating the existing electric facilities along Benjamin Avenue.
— Passed ordinance creating the Norfolk Public Arts Council to promote, sustain and cultivate the arts for the city.
— Approved resolution approving the additional 1% increase in restricted fund authority
— Passed ordinance approving the fiscal year 2021-22 appropriations, approving the fiscal year 2021-22 proprietary budget and approving the strategic plan.
— Approved resolution approving the property tax requests for fiscal year 2021-22 in amounts different than fiscal year 2020-21.
— Approved the fiscal year 2021-22 classification and pay plan.
— Passed ordinance amending Section 2-5 of the city code to update building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; to update municipal solid waste rates, transfer station operating fees, and include a fee for sale of compost and wood chips after first 1,000 pounds; to update water and sewer rates and fees; and to include Veterans Memorial Park baseball field for special events.
— Approved change order for the transfer station site improvements project resulting in a net increase of $94,815.00.