MADISON — A Norfolk man who has repeatedly objected to being drug tested before court hearings and blamed ensuing failed tests on blood pressure medication he takes was convicted of a drug charge on Wednesday.
Deak Chamberlain, 59, had been charged with felony methamphetamine possession but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted possession of meth, a conviction that carries a maximum of a year in jail.
Chamberlain’s case has been, while devoid of serious felony charges, a whirlwind.
On Nov. 14, Chamberlain, who previously represented himself at court proceedings, was scheduled to be tried before a jury for meth possession and driving under suspension. But a urinalysis on Chamberlain showed he was positive for both methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Chamberlain, who had previously been told by District Judge James Kube that he would be tested before hearings, objected to being tested. He attributed his positive test to his blood pressure medication.
Given the possibility that defendants who test dirty could be under the influence during their hearing, judges typically revoke their bond and continue said hearing until the defendant is testing negative for controlled substances. Such continuances are made largely because defendants’ constitutional rights are at stake.
After Chamberlain’s positive test on Nov. 14, Kube continued the trial and scheduled a hearing pending Chamberlain’s submission of a clean urine sample.
But Chamberlain tested positive for meth again the next day, and the next, and the next, and the next … eight consecutive days, to be exact.
The 59-year-old tested negative on Tuesday and had a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. During the course of his nine-night stay at the county jail, Chamberlain decided to accept prosecutors’ plea offer, avoiding having his case go in front of a jury.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Kube to reinstate Chamberlain’s bond while her client awaits sentencing, which was scheduled for January. Chamberlain had posted 10% of $80,000 bond in July, an amount that was increased from $20,000 because Chamberlain came to court testing hot on June 27.
Hartner said $80,000 was “a significant bond” for a misdemeanor charge.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said county attorney Joe Smith had agreed not to object to Chamberlain’s bond being reinstated.
Kube told Chamberlain he was concerned about him.
“I’m concerned about you because I believe you to be an addict,” Kube said. “I’m not altogether sure that no matter what bond I set that you're not going to get out and use. I also know you have issues to deal with in your life.
“I don’t think for a minute that your positive test for methamphetamine was because of medication. This has happened before.”
Chamberlain tried to interject; Kube asked Chamberlain to allow him to finish speaking.
“You tested positive for over a week,” the judge said. “Normally, someone doesn't test positive for that long. I’m not sure if that’s an indication of how much methamphetamine you were using or how soon you used before court. Either way, that tells me that I’m concerned you’re going to get out and use again.”
Kube, though, reinstated Chamberlain’s bond, telling him that he wasn’t going to keep him incarcerated until his sentencing in two months.
“If you come back here and you test positive again, we will keep you incarcerated until we get this thing done,” Kube said. “... I know you are in a situation where it hasn’t been very pleasant for you while in jail, and I don’t want that to continue.
“But you won’t give me any choice if you test positive.”
At his June 27 hearing, Chamberlain explained to the judge that he had done research on drug tests and learned that 26 substances could cause a false-positive test, all of which he said had been proven by lab procedure.
One such substance, he said, is the blood pressure medication that he had been prescribed to use. An additional 200-plus substances that haven’t yet been lab tested also are believed to result in false-positive tests, he alleged.
The Norfolk man also argued then that the testing process facilitated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office “isn’t sound lab procedure” and that his sample was susceptible to cross-contamination. The procedure used to test Chamberlain, though, is the same method that has been relied upon by judges for years, Kiernan said.
Chamberlain was arrested Dec. 12, 2021, after Norfolk police learned during a traffic stop that his license was suspended. During a subsequent search, a baggie of meth was found in Chamberlain’s jacket pocket.
Kube ordered a pre-sentence investigation on Wednesday and scheduled sentencing for Thursday, Jan. 19.