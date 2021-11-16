Two women who spent 35 years helping bring beautiful music to the Norfolk area have passed their batons on to others.
“I miss it … I surely do,” said Letha Shimerka of Pierce.
She and Karen Allyn of Norfolk recently retired from their positions on the board of directors of the Norfolk Area Concert Association.
“It went so fast,” Shimerka said of the past 35 years. “It wasn’t a burden at all.”
Allyn agreed.
“I wanted to help bring a variety of music to Norfolk,” she said when explaining why she agreed to serve back in 1986.
Allyn is a musician and at one time played the clarinet with the Northeast Area Concert Band, which was a mixture of college students and community members. She also sang with her church choir.
When asked to join the concert association board, she was quick to agree, she said.
It so happens that Allyn and Shimerka joined the board the same year and have helped bring a variety of entertainment styles to Norfolk, including dancers, music ensembles, orchestras and solo entertainers.
“We tried to always find something to bring young people in,” Allyn said.
One of Allyn’s favorites was a performance by Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, a Mexican dance group.
In addition to helping choose and book entertainment, board members also assist with fundraising by selling memberships and acquiring sponsors, which are the lifeblood of the organization. A membership allows admission to all of the concerts for the season. Plus, there is a reciprocity agreement with associations in some area towns. Board members also help at the theater the night of the performance.
Working with the other board members and volunteers was a highlight for Shimerka.
“All of them were so easy to work with,” she said.
Shimerka ranks the big band orchestras at the top of her list when choosing favorites, but she appreciated all of the entertainers, she said. She also appreciates the Johnny Carson Theatre — as do most of the performers.
“They (performers) always commented on our concert hall.” she said. “They were impressed.”
Indeed, the theater is an improvement over the city auditorium, which is where concerts were held before the theater was built, Shimerka said.
Shimerka and Allyn both left the board because of health concerns. They were recognized for their service at the opening concert, as were Dave Uher and Dave Shipley, who also retired from the board. Uher served around 10 years, and Shipley served five years.
“When asked to do something, they were always available,” said Linda Libengood, the concert association’s executive administrator. “They believed in bringing music and the arts to Norfolk, and they wanted the organization to succeed.”