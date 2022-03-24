MADISON — At first, Francisco and Teresa Valdez wanted to open their business in Norfolk.
As chance would have it, the entrepreneurs wound up starting their restaurant in Madison and, over the course of the next two decades, found a place in the hearts of burrito lovers for miles around.
Last Saturday — after 23 years of operating in the Madison community — the Valdezes’ business, Burrito King, closed for good. It marked a bittersweet moment for the couple whose business finished with the same lively momentum with which it started.
“There was a pharmacy here when we bought it,” said Teresa Valdez, looking around the now-quiet interior of what was the “World Famous” Burrito King on Main Street in Madison.
Teresa said the restaurant’s Madison location almost didn’t exist. Francisco had worked as a manager at a similar establishment in Chicago for 11 years, and the couple were interested in owning their own.
“We came to Madison to visit one of my sisters,” Teresa said. “We liked the town. At the time, the kids were little. ...We liked it here in the small town, the school.”
After moving to Madison, Teresa said they put in two offers in Norfolk in hopes of opening Burrito King there. Neither bid was accepted.
Then, in a conversation with the bank in Madison, the Valdezes were urged to try starting their new business in the small community where they had made their home.
The restaurant opened in April 1999. Although the couple did little to advertise the event, they were surprised at how popular it was from day one.
“From the first day we were open — April 16, 1999 — we had a lot of people,” Teresa said. “The people came. We are lucky since the first day we opened.”
Teresa said she believes good food at a good price, consistent recipes and good customer service were key factors in Burrito King’s popularity, and the restaurant’s reputation spread by word of mouth to surrounding communities, which drew even more business.
“The customers feel like a friend,” Teresa said. “I don’t know their names, but I know what they like.”
Francisco echoed his wife’s sentiment, saying when he would go places, strangers would wave and say, “Hey, Burrito King!”
“They don’t know my name. The call me Burrito King,” he said with a laugh.
Francisco said the Madison community and customers of the restaurant have brought them a lot of happiness simply through their acceptance and support over the years.
“They accepted us,” he said. “We never expected the support. Not now, but from the first day. I mean, I don’t have the words to say, but the way they accepted us and the way — we are very happy in the community.”
But the decision to close the Madison restaurant has been discussed for about a year. In the course of one week, two key employees left the business, and despite the decision a while back to cut hours, the long days began to seem even longer.
“It’s too much for me and a couple of girls to do the work we’re doing,” he said.
Plus, the couple missed a lot of their sons’ activities when they were in school to keep the restaurant running. Now that the boys are grown and living away, Francisco said he hopes they can spend more time with them.
About a week before the restaurant was set to close, the couple’s eldest son, Juan, who manages the restaurant’s social media, posted the announcement on Facebook.
Francisco said he wanted to give the community some kind of notice that they planned to close; he was happy they made the announcement.
Fans of the restaurant wished them well but also expressed their sorrow at the loss of the business. Many showed up during the last week to feast at Burrito King one last time.
The Valdezes said they were so busy they had to shut down the phone and, at times, had customers lined up out the door.
“All the way outside,” he said.
The couple said they plan to slow down now. They also plan to spend time helping Francisco’s brother, Tito, with the operation of the Burrito King location in Columbus.
The Madison location is being sold and Francisco hinted that the new owner plans to open another restaurant in that spot.
But the Valdezes said they would miss serving the Madison community, as well as customers from all over Northeast Nebraska, in their own restaurant, and if they could offer one final message to those who have supported them over the years, it would be a message of thanks.
“Thank you for the support. Thanks for coming. Thanks for letting us serve them,” Francisco said.