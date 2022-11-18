The number of adoptions in Nebraska has taken a dip this year, with 296 adoptions having been finalized as of Oct. 31. This is an approximate 30% decrease from 2021, as 403 children were adopted that year alone.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the 13th annual National Adoption Day will be celebrated at the Norfolk Family YMCA in the afternoon. Around 100 people are expected to attend, including 40 adoptees and their families. This event is open to all adoptive families, regardless of whether they've adopted within the past year.
John and April Laskowski of Norfolk, one of the families invited to Saturday's party, have adopted two children within the past 10 years. After experiencing troubles with pregnancy, the couple decided to try another route in their journey to become parents: Foster care.
John Laskowski, a local psychologist, recommended that the couple find a child who had "fallen through the cracks." Soon after, the couple met their future-first child Malachi. According to April, it was love at first sight.
"John was in love with him in the first few minutes after the first visit," April said. "The whole adoption process was lengthy, but we got to know the kids well during that time, so it was definitely worth it in the end."
The adoption of their second child, Rory Ann, came shortly thereafter.
The Laskowskis expressed the degree to which their lives had improved after adoption. Much of their daily lives were built around their work lives before adoption, but that mindset has since changed.
"It's much better going to work knowing it's for taking care of the kids. ... The first thing we get to experience every day is the sound of kids waking us up, and having that joy is a great way to start the day," John said.
Like most new parents, April was worried at first. She worried about the chaos children may bring in daily life and even on a vacation. Since adoption, her mindset has shifted, as she now believes that children make all parts of their lives better.
"Not everything is sunshine and rainbows with kids, but that's true with every family. ... Adoption has been the biggest blessing in our life. You will never regret pursuing adoption," April said.