The pile of rubble that sits north of the former Grand Theater on Third Street in Norfolk represents a sign of progress.
Ben Conover with Conover Properties — the firm leading the vision to convert the old theater building into apartments and business space in downtown Norfolk — said the demolition of the north portion of the building is part of the grand design for the property.
“Essentially what we’re doing is you’ve got two buildings — you’ve got the main historical building, which is the big, big building, and the north building, which was the later addition, which was that third theater. That was too far gone,” Conover said.
The now-vacant area eventually will serve as a landscaped outdoor patio area for the bottom floor, he said.
Conover’s firm has spearheaded similar projects in Madison and other communities.
“I love seeing a building like that — that maybe didn’t have a purpose or didn’t have any future and nobody would raise their hand to take it on. What excites me is bringing something like that and making it something my kids will see as they grow old,” Conover said.
Now nearly three years into the project, Conover said renovation and construction of the interior of the former theater in Norfolk is now underway. The main infrastructure, including water and sewer lines, was completed in the past couple of months.
The floor — which once sloped several feet to accommodate the building’s use as a theater — is now one level, as well.
Conover said leveling the floor included bringing in and packing “hundreds of yards of fill material” and putting in new footings that were up to 7 feet tall.
“The fun thing on these old buildings is it’s really a creativity thing,” he said. “You look at what’s there and ask, ‘How do we do this?’ It’s not like building on a slab.”
The second floor is now being added and framework will soon be underway, he said.
Conover said at some point during the process, the top portion on the back part of the building will be removed and rebuilt from scratch.
“People in town will see cranes going in there to take that big piece off, and then they’ll see it get built back up,” he said.
Once complete, the building will feature nine apartments, including two three-bedroom, two-story apartments of about 1,200 square feet each. The main floor will offer about 9,000 square feet of business space.
Conover said he hopes to see the apartments done late this year, and he’s working to find the right tenants for the new business area.
“It’s a neat thing,” Conover said of the overall efforts to breathe new life into the old theater. “But it’s not a quick process. There’s no immediate gratification.”