Everyone wants to be an author, but most don't know how to get started.
Alex Kava, a native Nebraskan author who has amassed more than 20 published novels in her catalog, made this confusion her central thesis and spoke at length about the peaks and valleys of a life in writing during a presentation at the Norfolk Public Library's annual spring book fair this past weekend.
Kava is a New York Times bestselling author who has written fast-paced, suspenseful, psychological thrillers to an audience from 34 countries with more than 7 million copies sold, according to her website.
She is best-known for her Maggie O'Dell series, centered on the life of an FBI profiler. Kava, much like her international-bestselling storylines, has a certain affinity for crime stories.
In a presentation to about 45 people, Kava explained how some of her earliest books related to actual murders that occurred in Nebraska. For example, her first book, "A Perfect Evil," was based on the early-1980s crime spree committed by John Joubert in Nebraska and Maine.
"I quit my job as director of public relations at College of Saint Mary and I had my own graphic design company. I was getting totally burned out and I just quit. I thought that that was going to be a really good time to finally write the novel that I wanted to write," Kava explained.
"And that was the summer that John Joubert was executed. And I thought really hard about writing a novel that included that, but I wasn't really interested in him. ... What really interested me was how he took this small community and held them for hostage in those days in between and how scared all of us were."
She went on to share more anecdotes of true crime stories that later became the basis of her book plots.
In a writing workshop before her presentation, Kava shared the fruits of her labor to a group of 25 aspiring authors about the main struggles of crafting a novel. She based her lecture on four main excuses why writers do not write their books to end.
1. They could not come up with an ending
"You need to know the ending before you get to the end. You can tweak it. You can always change it. But you have to know what that destination is," she said."
2. Other commitments got in the way, and they cannot find the time
Kava recommended those to create a quiet "writing space" alongside "writing appointments," designated strictly for improving penmanship. She said that up-and-coming authors must approach their writing with the same seriousness as an ordinary doctor's appointment.
3. They got bored with their characters or the story
"I always think that if you're getting bored with your characters or the story, then you've made it to the middle."
When stuck in the "muddy middle," Kava urged those to critically examine the characters: How are they received? How can they be described from another standpoint?
She also recommended taking human quirks and incorporating them into the character. She used Brad Garrett's character’s constant chin tap from the hit show "Everybody Loves Raymond" as an example. As for solidifying a plot, she advised the group to add more conflict.
"I think conflict is kind of the lifeblood of the novel," she said.
4. They got stuck and do not know where the story goes next
Kava recommended the other authors to "jot down" random ideas and see how they fit into a the story. Essentially, it's a matter of trial and error to see what fits best. Kava said research also could help.
Throughout her workshop, she repeated a statistic: "Over 50% of people want to (write a novel), 15% actually start, only 8% get halfway and only 6% complete a novel. Be a part of that 6%."