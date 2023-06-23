MADISON — As Madison County joined with adjacent counties Thursday evening to celebrate those who make their living off the land, there was reason for hope.
The hope was expressed at a banquet at the Madison County Fairgrounds hosted by the Norfolk and Madison area chambers of commerce.
About 200 people from Madison County and the adjacent counties of Antelope, Wayne, Pierce, Stanton, Boone and northern Platte attended.
Part of the hope was in the young people who have chosen to enter agriculture or related fields and were awarded scholarships.
There also was reason for optimism in the agribusiness and farm family who were honored and chosen among many submissions, showing how crucial farming and livestock feeding remain in Northeast Nebraska.
And finally, there’s hope in two Norfolk plants that purchase soybeans and corn locally to make renewable fuels. Those plants will keep millions of dollars local and increase the price per bushel of corn and soybeans.
Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of Norfolk Crush, shared plans of how his plant would crush about 40 million bushels of soybeans per year, which is estimated to have at least a 20-cent and up to a 40-cent per bushel price increase for local producers.
The Norfolk Crush plant is under construction northeast of Norfolk and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.
Along with purchasing local soybeans, it will sell soybean meal to farmers to feed to livestock, sell soybean oil for use in renewable fuels and then sell other soybean oil for further refinement for use in food consumption and other products.
Bowdish, who is the president and CEO of Norfolk Crush, grew up the son of the manager of a grain elevator in Iowa. Bowdish said he knows what it is like to haul grain and wait in line, sometimes for up to four or five hours to unload.
Bowdish said ethanol and soy crush are his passions. And that includes having the Norfolk Crush plant feature the latest technology that should result in 60,000 bushels of beans being unloaded in one hour. That means that a semi carrying 1,000 bushels of soybeans will be dumping every minute at the new Norfolk plant.
Absent mechanical breakdowns, the plant expects to get trucks in and unloaded within 10 minutes, Bowdish said.
Tremendous progress has been made on construction of the plant in just seven months, with about 300 workers putting it together each day. The plant is located on about 480 acres, with the railroad coming from Nucor Steel and then wrapping around the north edge of the Norfolk Crush property.
All the truck deliveries to the plant will come in on the main entrance on First Street and come down a long, paved driveway to the plant.
There will be about 5.5 million bushels of soybean storage at the receiving end in six grain bins at the site, he said.
Bowdish said a new president and CEO of the plant would be hired in the fall, followed by the building of the team with additional employees.
So why are so many soy crush plants being built now?
Bowdish said that’s because of renewable diesel, which is not biodiesel. The major difference between the two is that renewable diesel is chemically identical to petroleum diesel fuel.
It is impossible to tell the difference between renewable diesel and petroleum diesel. High pressure and hydrogen are used to convert it into diesel fuel, where biodiesel is more of a chemical conversion, Bowdish said.
Semi-trucks driving up and down the road can’t tell if is renewable diesel or petroleum-based diesel, Bowdish said.
“What that means economically is there is no blending limit,” Bowdish said. “As much diesel fuel as we sell in this country, it could all come from renewable sources.”
Brett Carey, director of business development and treasury of CIE, discussed CIE’s purchase of Louis Dreyfus, which is the Norfolk ethanol plant.
Carey said his plant is looking forward to having Norfolk Crush as a neighbor. CIE also is looking for expanded opportunities for ethanol in Norfolk. Details will be featured on next week’s Agriculture page in the Daily News.