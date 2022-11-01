Some of the first people Deb Becker cared for at Norfolk’s Veterans Home were men who had served during the “Great War.”
It was 1974. The World War I veterans along with veterans from World War II and the Korean War were housed in two three-story buildings on what was then the campus of Norfolk Regional Center, originally the State Hospital for the Insane. The buildings dated back to the 1930s and ’40s, Becker said.
Most of the men slept in wards, with rows of beds lined up along the wall that were separated only by curtains. Bathrooms were communal, providing little privacy. During an emergency, such as a fire, members who could not walk had to be carried down the fire escape because elevators could not be used, Becker said.
Becker recently retired as activity director of the Norfolk Veterans Home. She began working for the State of Nebraska in 1974, first as a nursing assistant at the Norfolk Regional Center. She moved to the veterans home in 1980 and eventually left nursing to work in the home’s activities department.
During the past 42 years, she’s witnessed a lot of changes in veterans’ care, most notably in the facilities themselves.
What is now the Norfolk Veterans Home opened in 1963, as the Soldiers and Sailor’s Annex because it was “annexed” to the veterans home in Grand Island. The name was changed in the late 1960s. The two buildings that made up the home were named for Gen. George Patton of World War II fame, and Louis Eby, one of the state’s directors of veterans’ affairs.
Because the buildings were not next to each other, staff had to drive to get from one to the other, Becker said. Food was prepared at the regional center’s kitchen and taken by trolley through a tunnel to the Patton building and then taken by vehicle to the Eby building. There, the staff had to take most of the veterans to the dining room in the basement for meals.
Moving people who were immobile was a challenge, Becker said. Then, often two or three people were needed to lift them. Transportation, too, was an issue. Then, Becker and a couple of volunteers would take veterans to activities in other towns in an un-air-conditioned bus. Because the bus was not designed to accommodate wheelchairs, blocks of wood were placed in front of the wheels to keep chairs from rolling.
While the facilities were clean and functional, they were institutional at best, which is one of the reasons why a push began to have a new home constructed, Becker said. She credits Duane Hodge, a former administrator, with promoting the notion by inviting some of the state’s most influential politicians — including Ben Nelson, Bob Kerrey and Chuck Hagel — to see the facility as it was.
The new veterans home opened in 2001. The one-floor facility has private and semi-private rooms situated in pods that include dining rooms and communal space. Gone are the dormitory-style sleeping quarters and communal bathrooms. With dining rooms in each pod, residents no longer have to be taken to a basement for meals. The home is surrounded by green space and a memorial flag plaza, which provides veterans with outdoor space for activities and gatherings. Today, veterans are transported in vehicles designed to accommodate their needs. Because the facility has “lots of doors,” members can be evacuated quickly, Becker said. That necessity was almost put to the test in 2019 when floodwaters threatened the home. Luckily, she said, water in the nearby flood control canal stayed just below the level that would have initiated an evacuation.
One of the biggest benefits of the new facility is visibility. Located on a busy street, it serves as a reminder of the service the country’s veterans provided. Plus, since opening 21 years ago, the number of volunteers who spend time there has risen, Becker said. Even young people — such as the Junior Optimists — are involved, she said.
“The veterans’ organizations have always supported us,” she said. “Since the new facility (opened), there’s been more community support. The awareness of veterans has increased.”
Now that she’s retired, Becker is considering becoming a volunteer. It’s one way to stay connected.
“I’ll miss the people — the veterans, their families, the staff,” she said. “They (the veterans) fill me up as much as I fill them up.”