The 27th annual Literature Festival attracted a large crowd to the Norfolk Public Library.
Saturday’s event featured three authors who are nominees for the 2023 Nebraska Golden Sower Award, one of the most prestigious reading awards in the state. The three authors shared a noticeably friendly energy during the festival as they spoke to the crowd about their experiences.
Hog queen turns storyteller
The festival's opener was a member of Texas royalty, Vanessa Roeder. Roeder has won the title of Hog Queen in Texas, where she's lived her entire life. With sprinkles of sarcasm throughout, Roeder kept festivalgoers interested while explaining her upbringing in her one-hour presentation.
Roeder said she had been raised in a family of storytellers, who each contributed many courageous, yet hilarious stories to her life. Later on, she started having problems with reading. "I had a hard time reading words," she said, "but I always liked to do art. It was my passion. It was my dream."
No matter what stage of her life she was in, Roeder said, she continuously worked on her art. She attended Texas A&M University, where she studied architecture to further develop her illustration skills. Even as she had children, she spent a lot of her free time drawing.
One day, Roeder's mother suggested that she begin pursuing children's illustrations as a career. She wrestled with the idea for a while but ultimately decided to pursue her lifelong dream.
"I didn't want fear and indecision to take over and make me look back (on my life) and regret not taking the opportunities that were presented to me," Roeder said of the rationale behind pursuing her dream.
Since making that courageous decision, she has published many children's books. Among them is “The Box Turtle,” which has made Roeder a nominee for Nebraska's 2023 Golden Sower Award.
“The Box Turtle” is about a box turtle named Terrance who is born without a shell. Eventually, he finds a cardboard box and decides to use that as a shell. However, Terrance starts to get bullied for his box and tries to find alternatives. The trials and tribulations that Terrance faces are a part of his journey of self-acceptance, compassion and friendship.
"It's a fiction story based on truth," Roeder said.
Roeder finished her presentation with a word of advice for aspiring artists in rural communities with limited opportunities — "The internet and local libraries are great resources for developing art skills for students," Roeder said.
Writing from the heart
Roeder was followed by Varian Johnson, a South Carolina native who has written several young adult novels for one of the most famous publishing companies, Scholastic. But his journey of becoming a successful writer has been nothing short of difficult.
Johnson confessed that he had maintained his affinity for books since childhood, but he noticed an issue early on. "I didn't see any representation in the writing industry. I didn't see anyone who looked like me, a Black person," he said.
Like Roeder, Johnson, too, struggled with the idea of being a writer. He eventually decided to pursue his dream but later cited that he started for the wrong reason — to get published.
"At the beginning of my career, I wrote about what was hot and trendy in the young adult novel space. I later realized that I didn't want to chase what's hot, I instead needed to write about something that was meaningful to me. ... I needed to write about something that made me passionate."
From there, Johnson got the idea for a graphic novel named “Twins.” The book is about a pair of twins, Francine and Maurine, who are starting middle school. The sisters are the exact same; they're in the same school clubs and projects and even enjoy the same foods.
Middle school begins, and Francine decides to branch away by hanging out with new people and running for class president. Maurine becomes frustrated with Francine's antics and decides to run against her for class president.
The inspiration for the novel came from Johnson's personal experiences being a twin. Johnson struggled during his middle school years, unlike his brother, who thrived during that time. A great amount of inspiration came from Johnson's own children, who had issues finding graphic novels that featured people of color.
"I took this into consideration when I was writing ‘Twins.’ I didn't want to just slap colors on people, I wanted to give the characters meaning."
“Twins” has made Johnson a Nebraska 2023 Golden Sower nominee.
A timely tale
The final presenter at the Literature Festival was Ernesto Cisneros, who also emphasized the importance of representation in his one-hour presentation. Cisneros is a California native who teaches Mexican children how to read and write English in the Santa Ana area.
In 2016, during the dramatic election cycle, Cisneros had a student whose father was arrested by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. The arrest didn't ease the existing anxiety that plagued Californian immigrants during that time.
"Children were scared that they would go home and their parents would be gone," Cisneros said.
Cisneros wanted to help students during this difficult time: "I wanted to hand a friend to these kids, so that's when I got the idea for ‘Efren Dividend,’ " Cisneros said.
“Efren Dividend” takes place in 2016, when a Santa Ana teenager named Efren worries that his parents could get deported, since they are undocumented. One day, his nightmare comes true when his mother is sent back to Tijuana, Mexico.
While writing the book, he consulted with his students to see what children wanted to read about. After several trials and errors, he finished his book and shared the end result with his students. They encouraged him to send the book to a publisher. "Weeks later, I got an offer from Harper-Collins," Cisneros said, one of the biggest publishing companies in the United States.
The book was released in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic picked up speed. He marketed the book through virtual appearances he made in hundreds of American classrooms. Despite being released in difficult times, “Efren Dividend” eventually made Cisneros a Nebraska 2023 Golden Sower nominee.
Karen Drevo, who founded the Literature Festival in 1995, said she started the festival in Norfolk after attending a similar event at Iowa State University in the 1990s.
“I thought, 'There's all these cool authors, so why don't I bring a similar event to Northeast Nebraska?' ” Drevo said. “Eventually, the public library began hosting the festival. Since then, it's turned into such a well-organized event."