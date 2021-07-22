UFOs have been making national headlines recently, as the government has confirmed leaked videos. But 25 years ago, Northeast Nebraska had its own (possibly) extraterrestrial experience.
On July 23, 1996, it was reported that a crop circle appeared in a Boyd County field.
The circle was actually two circles, one within another. The outer circle was about 60 feet in diameter and the inner circle had a 30-foot diameter. The circles had appeared in a barley field farmed by Kelly Reiser overnight on the previous Sunday.
"It's a perfect circle, a phenomenal thing to see," said Duane Pavel, who was the Boyd County sheriff at the time.
Reiser reported the circles to Pavel so there’d be proof of them.
Pavel wasn’t content to let the matter end there, though.
He took photos of the circles and started making calls. Pavel called the FBI, the National Weather Service, the Secret Service, the Smithsonian and two UNL professors.
Pavel didn’t get much information out of these calls, but he did learn there were no winds or other known weather condition that could have could have caused the circles.
Finally, Pavel made contact with NASA.
"They sent me a fax stating there are no UFOs, and they can't say anything," Pavel said at the time.
To Pavel, the circles were unexplainable, and that was what drove him to search for answers, he said.
“I’m not saying it's a UFO,” he said. “I'm saying somebody please come forth and tell me what made this, because its unexplainable."
Although NASA was no help, the agency’s response wasn’t the end of the issue.
The following day, the Daily News reported that researchers and professors from across the country had reached out to Pavel. Some believed the circles were manmade, while others said they were caused by unknown atmospheric conditions.
But the strongest evidence as to what caused the circles came from reports Pavel received.
“I have received two reports from people 13 or 14 miles apart about the lights and noise they heard Sunday night,” he said.
Someone at the Butte golf course reported that she heard a noise similar to an engine revving and saw two big lights and several smaller lights in the distance as she was leaving the course the night before the circles were found.
A motorist who looked in his rearview mirror that same night made a similar report.
"He thought a combine was going to run over him," Pavel said.
But the lights he saw disappeared, along with any evidence of the crop circles’ cause.
WHAT CAUSED the crop circles remains a mystery. But perhaps a poem by Norfolkan Polly Hyde that ran in the Aug. 6, 1996, edition of the Daily News best sums it up:
"The Enigmatic phenomenon appeared ‘over night,’ causing much speculation and inciting fright.
"Was this formed by human hands or by a spaceship from outer lands?
"In my imagination it is fun to think aliens. Common sense prevails. It is just homo sapiens!"