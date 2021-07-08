MADISON — A former Lindsay man who was convicted on two counts of intentional child abuse was given a two-year prison sentence in district court on Wednesday.
Parker Anderson, 20, was awaiting sentencing on the child abuse charges — Class 3A felonies — after he was found to have engaged in a number of sex acts with two girls on separate occasions when he was a minor.
In March 2020, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Anderson after a 15-year-old girl reported to authorities that Anderson had sexually assaulted her a few years prior.
The victim, Anderson’s younger sister, estimated that the assaults began in 2014 when she was 9 years old and continued until 2018 when she was 13 years old, according to an affidavit. The victim reported that sexual contact with Anderson included vaginal intercourse.
During a June 2020 interview with authorities, Anderson admitted to having sexual contact with the victim but denied vaginal intercourse ever taking place. Anderson said he was about 13 or 14 years old when he began perpetrating the sex acts, which corroborated with victim statements.
Anderson said during an interview with authorities that the victim confronted him about why he had made her participate in sex acts with him, and he told her that he was “stupid.” Anderson had apologized to the victim for his behavior, he said. He was placed under arrest following his interview with law enforcement.
A girl who is not related to Anderson also reported to authorities that she, too, was sexually assaulted by Anderson when she was 5 years old.
Anderson initially faced a first-degree sexual assault charge but later had that charge dismissed once he pleaded guilty to the child abuse charges.
In court Wednesday, deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan noted that when Anderson was first interviewed by law enforcement, he lied and told authorities that there was just the one victim before being presented with the evidence and facts.
Records showed that Anderson had no prior criminal history, but Kiernan said that’s debatable.
“While the court did mention his lack of criminal history, I would disagree somewhat,” he said. “These events took place over a number of years. He was violating the law for a number of years.”
Kiernan recommended incarceration for Anderson and requested that sentences for each count against Anderson be served consecutively to give both victims justice.
“It was concerning that the defendant can’t really seem to comprehend how his actions affect the victims, their family or friends,” he said. “There’s no telling what impact these actions will have on these two girls for the rest of their lives.”
Anderson’s attorney, Ryan Stover, said Anderson had been “very forthcoming” since the allegations surfaced. He didn’t subject anybody to retracted litigation, Stover said.
Stover also argued that since the offenses occurred, Anderson has proven himself an extremely successful member of society, referencing his good standing at his Norfolk workplace and his academic achievements.
He also asked Kube to consider that Anderson was a minor at the time of the reported sex acts.
“That’s not to depreciate the seriousness of what happened here. I appreciate the deputy county attorney's comments about how this will affect the victims for their lifetime,” Stover said. “Now that it has come to light, he’s been pretty clear and pretty honest.”
According to Stover, Anderson’s family has done an exceptional job in finding a way to balance the responsibilities of providing necessary treatment for their daughter while also ensuring Anderson has received proper counseling.
Anderson’s family and girlfriend, whom Stover said have been extremely supportive of Anderson, were present in the courtroom on Wednesday.
Stover requested that Kube sentence Anderson to a term of probation
“These are hard cases for the defendants. But for all we can tell about him, he’s done pretty well,” Stover said. “There are no drug and alcohol issues, and he’s a good student. He’s on track to be pretty successful in life.”
But what was problematic for Kube was the contradicting statements made by Anderson and Anderson’s teenage victim.
The victim has not retracted statements that Anderson forced her to engage in vaginal intercourse, but Anderson has continually denied the sex acts reaching that point.
“I have a pretty good idea of what happened. But it’s also hard for me to believe that both of you were completely naked on multiple occasions, that there was touching, that there was oral sex, but nothing else happened,” Kube said.
Kube said he had difficulty determining what Anderson’s sentence would be and that he’d spent a significant amount of time thinking about what direction to go with the evidence put before him.
But ultimately, Kube said, the seriousness of Anderson’s crimes call for a prison sentence.
He then sentenced Anderson to serve 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections — 1 year for each count of child abuse. He was given credit for 2 days served and also will be required to be on probation for 18 months following his release.
“I don’t get these types of cases very often, and they are difficult cases,” Kube said. “Not just for the victims or the families, but for everybody involved in the judicial system. We don’t ever want to hear of anything like this, and when we do, we don’t really know of a good way to handle it.
“This is a crime against society because we are all affected by this.”
Kube sentenced others for the following Wednesday:
Possession of methamphetamine, revocation of probation
— Thaaos J. Sandoval, 27, 509 W. Phillip Ave., No. 1, 18-month probation period extended 6 months for revocation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 30 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Raymond A. Estrada, 32, 909 S. Second St., $300, 18 months’ SSAS probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 17 days served, license revoked for 90 days, costs.
Criminal impersonation, driving under suspension
— Maria C. Jimenez, 44, 413 Lincoln Ave., $100, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Third-degree assault
— Marcus R. Gubbels, 33, 1121 Meadow Ridge Road, 60 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.