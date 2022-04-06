MADISON — Less than 3 months after giving a 19-year-old convicted felon an opportunity at probation, a judge revoked the man’s probation and sentenced him to prison.
Ronald Zephier, who has lived in both Norfolk and Madison, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Tuesday to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for theft, criminal mischief and two counts of meth possession.
Zephier’s sentencing followed a decision by Kube to revoke his probation after he failed to complete — or even attempt — to successfully complete a 2-year supervision term.
“I’m the one who went out on a limb for you on this and gave you probation and hoped you would see this as an opportunity,” Kube said. “You didn’t.”
On Jan. 20, the judge handed down the 24-month probation sentence after the prosecution and defense both recommended 4 years in prison. Zephier had faced up to a total of 7 years’ imprisonment.
But Kube, expressing his desire to allow Zephier an opportunity to establish himself as a productive citizen and seek treatment for substance abuse, ordered probation. Less than 24 hours after he was sentenced, Zephier had a run-in with the law.
Zephier had been strolling through Madison on Jan. 21 when he had contact with a Madison police officer and told the officer that he was “high” and needed to go to jail. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said in court that the officer described Zephier as being “high as a kite” and struggling to identify himself.
The 19-year-old was then transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for medical evaluation and reportedly tested positive for chemical substances. He was ordered to serve a 7-day jail sanction and was to report to the District 7 Probation Office in Norfolk upon his release.
Zephier didn’t ever report to probation, nor did he commit himself to the place of residence he said he would live at temporarily. Zephier’s projected employer at the time also reported that it had no contact with Zephier since his release from jail.
On Feb. 14, Zephier’s intended probation officer requested a warrant to be issued for Zephier’s arrest due to his unknown whereabouts. On Feb. 24, the county attorney’s office made subsequent motions to revoke Zephier’s probation and for Zephier to be arrested. He was apprehended on March 14.
Zephier admitted to violating his probation on Tuesday, and his attorney, Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner, requested for Zephier to be sentenced immediately thereafter.
Kiernan, just as he did at Zephier’s initial sentencing hearing, recommended a 4-year prison term.
“At that point, we were all hoping for the best,” Kiernan said in reference to the Jan. 20 sentencing. “Unfortunately, things very quickly got off on the wrong foot. … The second chance this court offered him was not taken advantage of. As such, we are back to where we started.”
Hartner said Zephier simply “didn’t have the right mindset” when he was placed on probation.
“He doesn’t have an excuse for it,” she said. “He’s aware the court isn’t going to give him any good remarks.”
Zephier, when asked by Kube why he didn’t give probation a chance, told the judge he didn’t know, but that he had stayed clean since completing his jail sanction on Jan. 28.
“For me, it’s a step up. I kept that mindset that I don’t need to use,” Zephier said.
Kube told Zephier that hopefully he can learn from his sober stint, but that it was disappointing to see that he wouldn’t commit to making an effort on probation.
“You absconded so quickly that my order was kind of a joke to you,” the judge said. “... There’s a lot of time that’s been wasted — some resources. I wish you would have taken advantage of that, but it is what it is.”
Zephier was ordered to serve 2 years for felony theft, 1 year for each possession of meth conviction and 1 year for criminal mischief, with each term ordered to be served after the other. Zephier was given credit for 162 days served, so he must spend 2½ years in prison less 162 days before he is eligible for mandatory release.
Zephier’s legal trouble began in June 2021 when he was found with meth in the parking lot of a Norfolk business. Then in September, Zephier stole a four-wheeler and crashed it into a fence. In December, Zephier arrived at the courthouse for a hearing and tested positive for multiple drugs while being uncooperative with jail deputies.
Zephier appeared to be under the influence that day, as he was struggling to walk and could be seen talking to himself once he was seated. He eventually had to be escorted out of the courtroom because of his behavior. A search of Zephier’s pockets later revealed that he had meth.
Hartner asked Kube to waive Zephier’s court costs, arguing that Zephier had been homeless and unemployed before he was jailed. The judge denied Hartner’s request.
Kube sentenced others on Tuesday for the following:
Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — third offense
— Kimberly J. McGrew, 38, 1004½ Elm Ave., 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 37 days served, $315 restitution, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Dustin T. Wright, 36, 605 S. First St., Apt. 2, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 4 days served, costs.
Theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), failure to appear
— Courtland M. Grant, 41, Vermillion, South Dakota, 26 to 38 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 12 days served, costs.