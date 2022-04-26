STANTON — A 17-year-old from rural Leigh suspected of sexually assaulting a female at gunpoint, stealing her vehicle and fleeing law enforcement appeared in Stanton County Court on Tuesday.
Gabriel Safty, who is charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor, appeared before County Judge Michael Long alongside his attorney, Brad Ewalt. The prosecution was represented by Deputy Stanton County Attorney Cory Locke.
Also in the courtroom on Tuesday was a group of people in support of Safty on one side of the gallery, and on the other side, a large assembly of people in support of the alleged victim.
Long advised Safty of his rights and read aloud his charges, which include first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, burglary, theft, terroristic threats, possession of burglar’s tools and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Ewalt requested a preliminary hearing for Safty on the felony charges, so Long will determine whether probable cause exists to bind the case over to district court. That hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.
Safty has been housed at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services detention center in Madison since his arrest on April 21. Locke asked the judge to order for Safty to be housed at a county jail instead. Antelope County indicated that it would have room to house Safty, he said.
“He is 17 years old, but these are very serious crimes — adult in nature,” Locke said.
Ewalt objected to Locke’s request to transfer Safty to a county jail, arguing that it wouldn’t be appropriate to house a 17-year-old at such a facility.
“I’m concerned about him potentially being targeted by other inmates,” Ewalt said. “There are a lot of things that could happen to him, and that’s why we have a (juvenile detention center).”
Long denied Locke’s request for Safty to be housed at a county jail, as no evidence was shown at Tuesday’s hearing that Safty was a safety threat or an escape risk at the juvenile detention center. The judge said that the “door is always open” for that request to be made again.
Just after midnight on April 21, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alleged break-in and sexual assault that had just occurred at a rural residence in southern Stanton County north of Leigh, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The report was that a male armed with a handgun, identified as Safty, had broken into the residence and sexually assaulted a female after tying her up and threatening to shoot her. After the purported attack, Unger said, the suspect stole the victim’s SUV and drove toward State Highway 32.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle driving east on Highway 32, and after a second deputy was present, overhead lights and sirens were reportedly activated in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Safty apparently did not adhere, and a pursuit was initiated.
Tire-deflation devices were used by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office to disable the vehicle west of West Point, Unger said, where Safty reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was found hiding on top of a livestock trailer about 2:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.
In a probable-cause affidavit, Unger said a replica airsoft pistol, knife and restraints were found inside the vehicle.
Unger said that he advised Safty of his Miranda rights. After acknowledging his rights, Safty allegedly admitted that he broke into the purported victim’s residence with the intent to steal. Safty said he noticed the female in the residence and decided to threaten her with the gun and sexually assault her, according to the affidavit.
The female was reportedly alone when the incident occurred, and a bag with clothing and a flashlight were apparently found at the location of the scene where Safty allegedly gained entry into the residence.
Safty is being held at the juvenile detention center on a $500,000 bond, with 10% required to be posted in open court for release. Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli said at a hearing on April 21 that family members of Safty feared the 17-year-old and didn’t want him home.
If he’s convicted, Safty faces up to 149 years in prison.