A judge on Monday ruled that a 15-year-old boy who had been charged with sexual assault in Madison County District Court should stand trial as a juvenile.
District Judge Mark Johnson made the ruling, which followed a hearing on May 31 centered on a motion made by Brad Montag, the boy’s attorney, to transfer the case to juvenile court.
When deciding whether jurisdiction of a minor’s case should be transferred from adult court to juvenile court, judges weigh several factors listed in Nebraska Revised Statute 43-276.
These factors include whether the juveniles pose a threat to public safety; whether they have been convicted of any previous offenses or adjudicated in juvenile court; whether there is sufficient evidence that the alleged offense included violence; and the type of treatment the minor would be amenable to.
Of the 14 criteria considered by Johnson, he ruled that 10 factors weighed in favor of the teen’s case being transferred to juvenile court; two leaned toward the district court retaining jurisdiction; and two were equally weighed.
On Feb. 17, the Madison County Attorney’s Office filed the sexual assault charge against the boy in adult court. The charge stems from allegations made by a 14-year-old girl that the suspect, a relative of hers, sexually assaulted her on Feb. 12 at his Madison residence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Madison Police Department was contacted on Feb. 15 by a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employee about a possible sexual assault. The alleged victim said in an interview with a child advocacy specialist that she had taken a nap on the afternoon of Feb. 12, a Sunday, and woke up around 11 p.m.
Once the girl woke up, she said, she and a second girl went to the suspect’s bedroom to play video games. Shortly thereafter, the two girls fell asleep.
The suspect, according to the 14-year-old girl, began touching her in a sexual manner as she was asleep. The girl added that the sexual contact, which allegedly involved sexual penetration, was unwanted. The girl said she had tried to get the 15-year-old to stop.
After several minutes, the suspect apparently heard a noise elsewhere in the house and ran out of the room. When the second girl woke up, the purported victim told her that "it happened again.”
Testimony revealed that the girl also was interviewed by a child advocacy specialist in May 2021, when she was 12, upon making similar allegations at the time against the boy, then 13.
The boy wasn’t charged in connection to the 2021 allegations.
Videos of the alleged victim’s child advocacy interviews from May 2021 and February were played in court as evidence. Also admitted into evidence were several affidavits offered by Montag — within them statements from the purported victim and her mother in which they retract prior allegations of criminal conduct.
Both the girl and her mother said they “would like this whole thing to go away” or be resolved in the juvenile court system. Furthermore, the mother said her daughter had given her a recounting of events inconsistent with what was described in child advocacy interviews.
Also included in the affidavits were statements made by the suspect’s family members about his general good character as a son, parishioner and worker.
Johnson wrote in his ruling that there was no evidence that the suspect had ever been in trouble with the law or local authorities before his present case. The juvenile court system, he said, provides a more flexible manner of addressing modifications to programming should it become necessary in the future.
“The defendant has just turned 15 and the court would have a number of years to work with the juvenile in his rehabilitation,” Johnson wrote.
And while there was evidence of prior bad acts committed by the suspect, Johnson said charges were never brought as a result of allegations made in 2021 and the defendant was only 13 years old at the time.
Johnson also determined that the defendant and victim appear to be able and willing to participate in restorative justice programming, which mitigates toward a transfer to juvenile court.
The judge did express concern about possible witness tampering in that the alleged victim may have been coerced into recanting her allegations. No evidence, though, was presented that bears directly on possible tampering, he said.
As for the consideration of public safety, Johnson ruled that there has been no evidence that the public is in danger.
“The state has failed to demonstrate a concern for public safety as to this defendant,” Johnson wrote. “The only evidence presented is the opposite by the defendant. The defendant’s character affidavits show him to be generally thought of as a respectful, honest, hard-working young teenager who has not shown a character in keeping with the current allegations.”
Had the 15-year-old been convicted in adult court, he would have faced up to 50 years in prison. If he is convicted in juvenile court, where prison isn’t a possible punishment, he would be subject to probation or commitment to a youth rehabilitation facility.