A Madison teenager is facing a felony charge in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl earlier this month.
A complaint was filed in Madison County Court on Feb. 17 charging a 15-year-old boy with first-degree sexual assault. The purported incident occurred at a Madison residence on Feb. 12.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Madison Police Department was contacted on Feb. 15 by a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employee about a possible sexual assault. A 14-year-old girl said in an interview with a child advocacy specialist that she had taken a nap on the afternoon of Feb. 12 and woke up around 11 p.m.
Once the girl woke up, she said, she and another girl went to the suspect’s bedroom to play video games. Shortly thereafter, the two girls fell asleep.
The suspect, according to the 14-year-old, began touching the girl in a sexual manner as she was asleep. The girl added that the sexual contact, which allegedly involved sexual penetration, was unwanted. The girl said she had tried to get the 15-year-old to stop.
After several minutes, the suspect apparently heard a noise elsewhere in the house and ran out of the room. When the second girl woke up, the purported victim told her that "it happened again.”
The 14-year-old girl alleged that a similar incident had occurred in early 2021.
The suspect was taken into custody on Feb. 18 and housed at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center. A juvenile probation officer determined that the boy should be detained because if he wasn’t detained, then “physical safety of persons in the community would be threatened.”
The boy was released on Monday after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond that had been set by County Judge Michael Long.
If he’s convicted in adult court, the 15-year-old could face a sentence of up to 50 years in prison. Minors have the right to request for their cases to be transferred to juvenile court, where prison is not a possible punishment.