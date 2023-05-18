MADISON — A Newman Grove man will spend at least the next 17 years in prison for a pair of convictions resulting from sexual assaults he perpetrated against a 7-year-old girl, as well as numerous files of child pornography he had on his phone.
Jason Schade, 39, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Thursday to 35 to 45 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault and attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, both of which are Class 2 felonies that each carried up to 50 years behind bars.
Schade's sentence includes 30 to 35 years for sexual assault and 5 to 10 years for attempted visual depiction. With good behavior, he will be eligible for parole after serving 17½ years less credit for 104 days served. Absent parole, he will be released after serving 22½ years.
Schade initially was charged on Feb. 1 with possession of child pornography and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct following a monthslong investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol. Madison County Attorney Joe Smith added a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child against Schade on March 23 following further investigation.
As part of an agreement, Schade pleaded no contest on March 27, resulting in the reduction of his child sexual assault and visual depiction charges, as well as the dismissal of his child pornography possession charge.
On March 30, 2022, a tip was reported by a messenger app to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding content on the app that included visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct that had a child as one of its participants or portrayed observers. A cybertip report then was forwarded to law enforcement.
The cybertip included an email address believed to belong to Schade. The tip also contained the internet protocol address (lPA) that uploaded files with sexually explicit conduct. The subscriber of the IPA was identified as Schade.
The user of the messenger account belonging to Schade uploaded 40 files depicting sexually explicit conduct involving children.
Included in the uploads, according to an affidavit, was one video that showed two girls between 6 to 8 years old engaged in sexual activity with a man. A second video depicts a 4- to 6-year-old girl also engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a man.
Law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at Schade’s Newman Grove residence on Aug. 31.
At the time of the search warrant execution, a patrol investigator conducted an agreed upon interview with Schade. During the interview, Schade denied having any child pornography on any of his devices, and he also said he didn’t have the messenger account for which the child pornography files were uploaded.
Schade wanted to stop the interview and resume talking to the investigator later. The investigator said in the affidavit that Schade then got out of his unmarked vehicle and walked up to the front of the residence. While the investigator was inside helping collect evidence, he was informed that Schade was getting on an ATV and leaving the property.
In a data extraction of Schade’s cellphone, the investigator located 61 files — 55 photos and six videos — with children involved in sexually explicit conduct.
In a November interview with a state patrol investigator in Norfolk, Schade’s wife was asked about an image that depicts a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct and also shows a man’s hand. The woman was able to identify the child and also told authorities that the hand in the image is Schade’s.
Schade’s wife also disclosed that the photo was taken in a camper that was parked at her and Schade’s residence. Further, she said that Schade had shown her the image on his cellphone.
Complete denial
Schade declined to accept responsibility for his crimes. He denied ever seeing the videos that were found on his phone. He rejected claims made by one of the victims, saying that the things she said about what he did were lies. He said the same of his wife.
Schade explained to Kube that his case has been full of lies, betrayal and assumption. He and his wife had been dealing with marital problems prior to his arrest, he said, but he stopped short of saying she reported him to police to get back at him.
The victim’s grandmother, whom the Daily News is not naming to protect the victim’s identity, testified on Thursday that she was watching a movie with her granddaughter one afternoon when the girl told her that she had a secret that she wasn’t supposed to tell.
She revealed that Schade had been performing oral sex on her, and that Schade told her she couldn’t tell anyone. The grandmother testified that Schade’s actions were the worst betrayal of a child there could be.
“She’s going to live with this for the rest of her life,” the grandmother said. “I honestly cannot believe anybody could possibly do that to an innocent child.”
Schade attempted to explain the grandmother's testimony. He claimed that he was watching pornography on his phone one day while the girl was supposed to be taking a nap. The girl, he said, walked in on him.
He told the girl not to tell anybody because he didn’t want his wife to know that he was watching porn, he said. And he told Kube that the girl knew what oral sex was because of the video snippet she saw, not because he was sexually assaulting her.
Among the explicit photos of children found on Schade’s phone was one of the victim. Schade said that the girl had been dealing with a urinary tract infection at the time, so he took a photo to document her UTI symptoms.
He added that he pleaded no contest because he didn’t want to drag his case out or put his family through a trial.
Asked by Kube about a probation officer’s statement that he has no remorse, Schade said that he has remorse for the effects that his case has had and will have on his family, as well as for having viewed porn in the same house as the girl.
But he answered in the affirmative when asked by the judge if he believed he was an innocent victim because he did nothing wrong.
‘No punishment would be enough’
Smith, who fought back tears during Thursday’s hearing, said everyone in the courtroom knows why Schade had explicit photos of children on his phone and what he was doing with them.
“The record is that you asked (Schade) his name; that was the truth,” Smith told Kube. “Everything else he told you has not been the truth.”
Schade did not keep the photo of the victim for medical purposes, Smith said, but for “sick reasons” and to have “a souvenir.”
One goal at sentencing, the county attorney said, is to determine if a defendant can be rehabilitated. He said there is no such chance for Schade.
“The defendant says he pled to help the girl," Smith said. "He didn’t want to help the girl. He pled because he didn't want my office filing 50 or 60 child pornography charges and a handful of (Class) 1B’s (felonies), all of which we would otherwise be here for sentencing.
“Protection of the public is very, very important. He's not showing remorse, he’s not shown candor. He has absolutely no respect for other people, for little girls. He has absolutely no concern for what he does to people.”
The county attorney added that no punishment Kube could give would be enough. Both of Schade’s convictions require incarceration, Smith said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Kube to consider setting the lower number of Schade’s sentence at 20 years — which would have made him eligible for parole after 10 years and would make his victims adults by the time Schade gets out of prison.
“At that point those girls don’t have anything to worry about,” Hartner said.
Schade endured a difficult upbringing, Hartner said. His father was incarcerated and his mother left him with his siblings, resulting in Schade bouncing around foster homes for several years.
A lack of credibility
Kube told Schade that his version of what happened and the victim’s reasons for saying the things she did were not credible.
“I don’t think, as you described it — the child coming into the room and maybe seeing a brief something of pornographic nature — would turn into this,” Kube said. “That’s just too hard for me to believe. When children say the things they do, sometimes they are affected by things they’ve seen or experienced in their life.
"But you don't typically hear kids say things along the lines of what (the victim) said without a reason for that statement being made.”
The judge added that he agreed with Smith in the sense that the public needs protection from Schade. He told Schade that there are “some things you could address” with regard to rehabilitation, “but not if you don’t think you have a problem.”
Kube told Schade that the victim did not provoke or facilitate his crimes, adding that he feels sorry for the victim and her sister.
“These are things that we all cringe when we hear about,” he said. “I wish that these things would never happen. It’s hard on everybody — not just the victims — but everybody involved in the system.”
Schade must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.