MADISON — A Newman Grove man faces up to a 100-year prison sentence after he was convicted on Monday of multiple sex crimes against children.
Jason Schade, 39, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree sexual assault and another count of attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, both of which are Class 2 felonies punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
The first-degree sexual assault charge was amended by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith from first-degree sexual assault of a child, which would have carried a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. The attempted visual depiction charge had previously been a Class 1D felony punishable by 3 to 50 years in prison. Further, the county attorney dismissed a charge of possession of child pornography.
As part of the plea agreement, Smith will not make a specific recommendation as to the length of Schade’s sentence, but he will ask District Judge James Kube to run the sentences for both of Schade’s crimes consecutive to each other.
Schade was charged on Feb. 1 with possession of child pornography and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct following a monthslong investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol. Smith added a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child against Schade on March 23 following further investigation.
An arrest warrant was signed by County Judge Michael Long the same day that the initial complaint against Schade was filed.
After Kube accepted Schade’s pleas on Monday, Smith asked the judge to order Schade to be held without bail. State statutes allow judges to hold defendants who are charged with first-degree sexual assault, in addition to murder, without bail.
Kube sustained Smith’s request, meaning Schade will be jailed until at least his sentencing date, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 18.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Burglary
— Gonzalo Amescua, 48, 708 N. First St., tested positive for methamphetamine. Kube revoked Amescua’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499), failure to appear
— Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person, false information
— Celeste M. Burgess, 18, 713 S. Eighth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Pamela L. Burns, 29, 304 N. 10th St., Apt. 3, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Bradley R. Bussey, 59, 312 N. Ninth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts, terroristic threats — two counts
— T’Shawn Evans, 19, Lincoln, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation
— Jeffrey S. Forney, 49, Nebraska City, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of cocaine
— Ronald Garcia, 22, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
— Savannah R. Koepke, 19, Stanton, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sandra J. Harris, 40, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Attempted second-degree murder
— Jeremy J. Heiderman, 36, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Crystal Legate, 48, 1205 W. Phillip Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Brody D. Unger, 32, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD
— Spencer D. Volden, 26, Orchard, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy Frerichs, 38, Plattsmouth, had his hearing continued.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident
— Jose A. Lance, 23, Columbus, had his hearing continued.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of attempted assault by strangulation, obstructing a police officer
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his hearing sustained.