It’s not surprising to find a Newman Grove student knee-deep in the murky waters of Shell Creek or trimming a bed full of herbs that will later end up in everyone’s school lunch.
Environmental protection and sustainability have been a part of the Newman Grove Public Schools’ mission for years. The district finally received credit for its efforts after it was recognized as a Green Ribbon School with the District Sustainability Award from the U.S. Department of Education.
Newman Grove’s commitment to the environment is extensive, from building infrastructure to class curriculum. Just this past September, a new elementary school was added to the junior/senior high school and features energy-efficient doors and windows, motion-sensored lighting and efficient HVAC systems.
The district has 186 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Even with its small numbers, many students are involved in sustainability efforts inside and outside the classroom.
One project, the Shell Creek Watershed program, has been running for the past 20 years.
Science teacher Mark Seier created the project when concerned farmers voiced water quality concerns about the Shell Creek watershed after extensive flooding in the late 1990s. The Shell Creek Watershed Improvement Group came to Seier, asking if students would be up to the task of studying and monitoring water quality.
Newman Grove Junior/Senior High School students regularly get their feet wet every summer to test the creek, which is a vital source of water for the surrounding agricultural community. The program influenced producers to make such significant changes that in 2017 the Shell Creek watershed became the only stream to be delisted from the Environmental Protection Agency’s impaired waters list.
“There has been a lot of positive progress, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot of improvement to make,” Seier said. “But the kids feel like they are making a positive contribution. And this year Lakeview High School and Schuyler are joining us — we will now be covering the headwaters to the confluence to the Platte River.”
The program also expanded this year to include testing nitrate levels of local wells in the area. Students have tested the water of 21 wells from Lindsay to a few miles north of Newman Grove.
The district’s sustainability efforts don’t end at keeping the community’s water clean. The high school’s FFA program intertwines environmental protection in seemingly everything it does.
FFA students oversee paper and aluminum recycling. The district as a whole has reduced its paper usage to 40%. Agriculture classes also partner with a local manufacturing company to collect their metal scrap to use in a welding course throughout the year.
One of the passion projects for FFA students is the school’s greenhouse. Students grow lettuce and herbs that are used in the cafeteria but also hope to produce tomatoes and peppers in the future.
Kylie Sweeter, Newman Grove’s FFA adviser, said a favorite partnership of hers is with the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Nebraska Beef in Schools program.
For the past four years, FFA students have been coordinating beef donations from area producers to be used in the school cafeteria. Newman Grove has received about 400 pounds of donated beef this year.
“Prices in beef go up and down, but we have always gotten at least two or three market animals donated every year to help our lunch program out,” Sweeter said. “The students and staff really enjoy that fresh beef. That's one thing I'm really proud of our community for, since that’s a huge donation.”
It was a team effort to apply for a Green Ribbon School award, said Erin Forre, principal at Newman Grove. The only other Nebraska school that received recognition — out of 40 honorees around the country — was Gerald Otte-Blair Middle School in Blair.
“We have had a lot of people across the district involved and a lot of community support in the projects we are doing,” she said. “The teachers really get the students involved as much as possible as they understand on a larger scale how this all affects people.”
Seier said the key to keeping students involved in the environment for almost 20 years has been community exposure and support — whether that be through actions like organization partnerships, producers making positive changes or more people volunteering for water testing.
Most projects and lab reports are either forgotten on a dusty shelf or are thrown in the recycling bin, he said.
“When they see people care about what they do, they want to put the time and effort in,” he said. “When they feel like they are making a difference, they get hooked and come back for more.”