MADISON — A Boone County woman who set her now ex-boyfriend’s house on fire last May will spend a significant amount of time behind bars.
Trisha Gibbs, 34, appeared in district court Thursday alongside her attorney, Brad Ewalt. Gibbs was facing a first-degree arson charge after setting fire to a rural Newman Grove home occupied by Tom Johnson.
On the day of the fire, Gibbs and Johnson had gotten into an argument, according to pre-sentence investigation (PSI) reports.
Johnson told law enforcement at the scene that he had told Gibbs to get out of his house and leave, to which Gibbs responded by punching and hitting Johnson with her cellphone and an aluminum water bottle.
According to Johnson, he was able to “bear hug” Gibbs and take her outside the house. Gibbs was able to find a way back into Johnson’s house and, once inside, she went into a bedroom and started a mattress on fire using lighter fluid.
Once he realized there was a fire, Johnson went to a sink and tried to fill a mop bucket with water to put out the fire. While he was doing this, Johnson said, Gibbs began to hit him with an iron bar she had found. She also began to break windows in the house, according to the PSI report.
Gibbs then went outside and started to pour gas around the outside of the house. Johnson then called his ex-girlfriend and asked her to call the fire department for him as he tried to use a garden hose to put out the new fire.
Gibbs then left the scene in her vehicle and attempted to run Johnson over with her vehicle.
A jury found Gibbs guilty of first-degree arson in February.
In court Thursday, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith asked Judge Mark Johnson to sentence Gibbs to prison for her actions, which resulted in a total loss of the house and the contents inside it.
“This person (Tom Johnson) lost everything, including irreplaceable things. And the defendant knew that when she started the fire,” Smith said. “She did everything she could to keep that fire going and endanger people.”
Gibbs has testified since the incident that drugs and alcohol played a significant factor in her decision-making that day and that she does not recall setting Johnson’s home on fire.
Ewalt acknowledged that Gibbs has a significant addiction problem in which she became a heavy meth user. Gibbs also had a toxic relationship with Johnson at the time.
Those factors aren’t an explanation for what happened, Ewalt said, but they were signs that Gibbs’ life needed change — change that she has sought out since the incident.
“She’s had time to reflect on her life. She’s realized that she doesn’t want to continue this type of lifestyle,” Ewalt said.
Gibbs told Judge Johnson that she is committed to proving that she can be an active member of society.
“I have spent a lot of time in God’s word, repenting for my actions,” she said. “I know that the amount of pain, sorrow and remorse I feel for the pain and destruction I’ve caused to other people is something I’m going to feel for the rest of my life.”
Judge Johnson told Gibbs that what makes her crime more severe is not just that she started the fire, but that she actively prevented the victim from dowsing and putting out the fire on several occasions.
Tom Johnson’s residence was underinsured and the belongings inside weren’t insured at all, Judge Johnson said, culminating in a total loss of everything he cared about.
Before sentencing, Judge Johnson also pointed to Gibbs’ prior criminal history, including assault, trespassing and a harassment conviction. He also alluded to a pair of prior probation sentences that Gibbs did not successfully complete.
Johnson then sentenced Gibbs to 10 to 16 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with credit for 340 days served.
“The PSI (report) indicates that you have high levels of pro-criminal thinking,” Johnson said. “Actions are the only way to know someone’s intent. Your actions indicated during trial that you took part in the cold destruction of the victim’s home.”
Johnson sentenced others Thursday for the following:
Possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), driving under the influence
— Luke R. Sukup 26, 806 S. 16th St., No. 3, $4,000, 20 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before end of probation with credit for 30 days served, costs.
Possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), resisting arrest
— Marissa R. Wooster, 24, 924 E. Norfolk Ave., 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 119 days served, costs.
False reporting
— Jessica A. Centeno, 28, 303 S. Sixth St., $500, costs.