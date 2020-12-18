Future projects in the Riverside Boulevard redevelopment area may pay off for Norfolk’s taxpayers and residents, but there are still have many steps to go through.
The area was declared blighted and substandard by the Norfolk City Council on Dec. 7. That designation allows redevelopers to potentially use tax increment financing to help fund projects in the area, upon successful completion of the application process.
Nebraska’s Community Development Law allows cities to designate sections that meet certain criteria as blighted and substandard. This does not mean that all the properties and buildings in the area are in poor condition, but a certain percentage of them must be, said Andy Colvin, the city’s economic development director.
A study by the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District on the Riverside Boulevard area found that almost 80% of buildings in the area were fair, poor or dilapidated, more than 65% percent were at least 40 years old and that both safety and fire risks were present.
These conditions allowed the city council to designate the area as blighted and substandard.
Now, redevelopers can use tax increment financing to help pay for projects in the area, if the city approves it, Colvin said.
Tax increment financing allows the redeveloper to use the property tax increases resulting from the project to repay their investment, Colvin said.
“It’s an incentive tool” to encourage redevelopment, he said.
This can benefit the community as a whole, too, Colvin said.
“The benefit to redevelopment in an area is you’re increasing the tax base for the community,” he said.
Colvin said redevelopment also can make the city safer and better looking.
“In a lot of cases, it does clean up the community,” he said. “It could get rid of a lot of dilapidated buildings and properties.”
There also could be downsides to allowing tax increment financing, Colvin said.
One downside is that schools and other entities that get income from property taxes won’t get that additional income, he said, although without the financing, there may not have been an increase in the first place.
Tax increment financing also has the potential to be abused when cities allow redevelopers to use it when it’s not really needed. This doesn’t happen in Norfolk, though, Colvin said.
“We are very conservative with our TIF districts and financing,” he said. “The burden of proof is on the redeveloper.”
And there are still many steps any potential redevelopers have to go through to get tax increment financing, Colvin said.
First, the redeveloper must fill out an application from the city. If the application is approved by the city council’s economic development subcommittee, then the redeveloper has to submit a detailed plan, Colvin said.
The plan goes to the community development agency. If approved, it will go to the planning commission. And if the planning commission approves it, the city council holds a public hearing on it before voting, Colvin said.
If the council votes in favor of the project, then the final step is to sign a contract between the redeveloper and the community development agency, Colvin said.
So while the blighted and substandard designation is only an early step in the process, it is an important one.
Now, the future of the area is in the hands of private individuals, Colvin said.
“We’ll wait to see if we get any application forms,” Colvin said. He expects there may be one or two in the next couple of years.
While the area may bring Norfolk new tax income, the city’s main goal is that any new project be beneficial to residents, Colvin said.
“When the city looks at adding TIF areas, first and foremost we want to make sure the public benefit is there,” he said. “Then we look down the line from there.”