The Northeast Community College volleyball team is ready to finally get on the court after its fall season was postponed into the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the reigning four-time Region XI champions were led by a large group of sophomores who helped carry them to the NJCAA Division II national tournament for the fifth year in a row. With only nine players this year — compared with 16 last year —coach Amanda Schultze said they will look to their freshmen to play right away and get them back to the national tournament.
“It’s really going to be up to them. We have a lot of learning to do. We have a lot of freshmen, so those freshmen are really going to have to step up. I know it’s always hard coming in as a freshman and playing right away just because it’s a totally different experience than what high school is, but they’re just going to have to step up. If they get comfortable playing, I think we can be pretty good as long as we can stay in system with our defense and servicing and push other teams out of system.”
One of those freshmen is Peyton Webber from Alliance. Webber was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs, and Schultze had high praise for the outside hitter.
“She might be one of our go-to kids on the outside. She’s a strong, strong kid, very athletic and just a good player, too.”
Elizabeth Christensen, an outside hitter from Stanton; Carly Hirsch, a middle blocker from Norfolk; and Jamie Bonifas, a setter from Blue Hill, all return from last season. The Hawks’ sophomores earned valuable playing experience last season and will look to be the leaders on the team this year.
The other faces on the team this season are Makayla Forsberg of Laurel, Taylor Stelling of Milford, Kinsey Skillstad of North Platte, Hayley Hughes of Burwell and transfer Alexis Kapales of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Schultze said her team has been focusing throughout the offseason on serving and defense. “I don’t think we have huge, powerful hitters like we’ve had in the past. Now, we have kids who will keep the ball in play and make some plays, but they aren’t the type of kids that will get up on hitters and get up and hit the 10-foot line.”
Solid defense gives her squad the ability to stay in every match.
As of now, spectators are not allowed to attend matches, but the decision will be revisited at the beginning of February. Schultze remembers how much she enjoyed fans during her time playing when considering how it could affect her team.
“I think back to being an athlete, and I loved having the crowd there. I loved playing in front of a crowd and that feeling. I’ve had kids in the past that would play better if a certain parent was there. ... I’m hoping it’s not too bad, but I’m hoping that because we have the live feed that they still know their parents and friends will still be watching on there.”
With the volleyball season being moved to the spring because of COVID-19, Schultze’s team has gotten more practice time leading up to the season than usual. While she would prefer volleyball to be played in the fall, she said the only real challenge has been the different schedule.
“I don’t know if it hurt them too much. We were able to do small group practices and later in the fall do team practices. We’ve monitored symptoms, but we were able to still be in the weight room and touch the ball. I think that really helped because the last week and last few practices, we’ve been able to see that the freshmen are a lot more comfortable than they were in the fall, and they came into the spring pretty confident.”
It’s been a long road for the Hawks’ volleyball team, and even though they have to share the gym, they’re just excited to get back out on the court.
“It’s tough with basketball going on at the same time. ... Thankfully, we’ve worked it all out and it’s good, but there’s days where you might want to go a little longer in the gym, and we can’t really do that right now. We’re excited to get back on the court again, and even full team practices have been nice to be a part of. We’re just excited to actually play. I think it was tough last year not being able to play and still watching high school play. We’re happy we finally get our turn.”
The Hawks’ first match is in Norfolk against Marshalltown Community College on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m.