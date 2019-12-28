Editor’s note: The following is a weekly roundup of news highlights from communities in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
NEWCASTLE — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development chose seven communities to receive Community Development Block Grant funding under the planning category for 2019. Newcastle is one of those communities.
Kate Ellingson, director of marketing and public relations with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, told the Cedar County News that Newcastle would receive $33,000 to “develop a comprehensive downtown revitalization plan, which will provide a blueprint to implement a cohesive look throughout the district.”
The plan first came to surface years ago when Bryan Gotch, chairman of the Newcastle Village Board, met with board members Todd Brennan, Brian James, Amanda Kelly and Ryan Olander. The five wanted to uncover opportunities to improve downtown.
With the plan now in motion, Gotch believes it is the first step in a general uplift to the village downtown area.
“This summer we really hammered into it,” Gotch said. “The board that we have right now is phenomenal. We are trying to revitalize downtown. We’ve got some older buildings that we hope to fix up, so they are around for the next hundred years.”
Gotch did note, however, that conversations with community business leaders could result in higher demands for other projects such as an urban gutter or concrete sidewalks instead of fixing up buildings.
Jan Merrill of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District in Norfolk prepared the application for the grant and began working with Newcastle in March. Shortly after, they put together a community attitude survey to get input on what the village would want to do.
Cedar County News reported that the grant contract period is two years, and Merrill noted that it usually takes about a year to complete the plan.
Once the plan is completed, the community will have the opportunity to apply for a downtown revitalization grant. The total amount of awards to be distributed is $285,614.
What’s new
Ainsworth
Senior citizens were treated to a Christmas dinner at Ainsworth Community Schools. Student council members introduced themselves, kindergarten and first grade students sang and acted out a variety of Christmas songs. Many students took turns reciting “The Night Before Christmas” in between songs. After the entertainment, the senior citizens were served lunch by the student council. — Ainsworth Star-Journal
Clarkson
The Clarkson Christian Daycare Foundation is getting closer to meeting the first $15,000 match in fundraising efforts for a new daycare building. Currently, there are two generous donors willing to offer $15,000 each if the foundation can raise an equal amount by Dec. 31. More than $11,000 has been donated and generated by fundraisers since the first offer was made. More than $18,000 is still needed by the end of 2019. Donations may be mailed to Clarkson Christian Daycare, P.O. Box 363, Clarkson, NE 68629. — The Leigh World
Crofton
The National Weather Service office in Valley presented David and Barbara Zavadil with a 30-year service award. The award was given to commemorate the time the Zavadils spend providing important weather information to the weather service and numerous other state and local agencies. The Zavadils use National Weather Service equipment to measure precipitation along with temperature readings every morning before sending the information to the weather service. There are about 250 official volunteer cooperative weather observers in Nebraska and nearly 10,000 nationwide. — Crofton Journal
Howells
The Howells American Legion Post 155 served pancakes and sausage to more than 200 people on Dec. 15. Santa handed out 30 bags of fruit and candy for all the youngsters to enjoy. The Howells American Legion will host another breakfast on Jan. 19. — The Howells Journal
Laurel
The new City of Laurel digital sign at the corner of Second Street and Highway 20 is up and running. The new sign was made to coordinate with the “Welcome to Laurel” signs and has a full-color message display that is 2.5 feet tall and 10.5 feet wide. Security Bank donated $25,000 for the new sign, and the Cedar County Convention and Tourism Bureau donated $2,500 under its Brick and Mortar grant. — Laurel Advocate
Pierce
Pierce Lions Club members said they had more than $3,000 in cash donations alone, along with a large quantity of donated toys come in for this year’s Toys for Tots program. Club treasurer Rick Droescher said the community stepped up this year, with one of the best years ever. He said that 48-50 children will be served through the program this year. — Pierce County Leader
Plainview
Numerous class members in a number of Chad Kment’s courses at Plainview Public Schools chipped in to create a new metal sign, spelling out “PEACE,” to place near the Jason Gutz Memorial firepit at the park. The sign was designed, cut, sanded, painted and assembled by youths in all courses of study with Kment. — The Plainview News
Valentine
Registration is now open for the annual Andrew Claymon Memorial Fishing tournament scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at Merritt Reservoir. As it was last year, there are three team divisions for competitors. Entry forms and more information may be found at andrewclaymonfishing.com. Teams are released to fish in the order that team entry forms are received. — Valentine Midland News
Verdigre
Family and friends of young musicians gathered at the Verdigre Inn on Dec. 15 and 17 to enjoy “Snowy Serenades” in the glow of candles and Christmas lights. The students played a variety of carols on piano, guitar and ukulele and had a few sing-alongs, too. Students from Bloomfield, Creighton, Lynch and Verdigre participated in the performance. — The Verdigre Eagle
What’s happening
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Dodge New Year’s Eve Celebration, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Hilltop Lanes. Pizza buffet and bowling with champagne at midnight, $25 per person.
Humphrey Veterans Park Fundraiser New Year’s Eve Dance, Humphrey Community Center, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Happy new year. Most government offices and businesses are closed.
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5
Antelope County Shooters Club 30th annual gun show, Antelope County Fairgrounds, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6
Bloodmobile in Dodge, Vets Club, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Annual Petersburg Soup Supper, Petersburg American Legion, 6 p.m.