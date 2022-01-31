New Year’s resolutions don't always stick

It happens every year as the first of the year rolls around, new year’s resolutions. Everybody has them and a lot of people fail at them, sometimes not taking too long to do so. The classic “I'm going to work out every day and get in better shape.” The first week of the year, the weight room is packed. It doesn’t take but a couple of days, maybe a couple of weeks, for that change. It slowly fades out till the weight room is left with the normal people who are always there.
New year’s resolutions can either be a good thing or a really bad thing. Resolutions are not going to help you if you are not going to try to follow them. If all you're going to do is write them down on a piece of paper and forget where you put it, it is not going to help you with anything. You were better off not having any new year’s resolutions. Such resolutions can be helpful, though. It is always good to make goals for yourself that you want to accomplish. As long as you work for your goals, having resolutions is going to be beneficial. Writing down your resolutions will help you motivate yourself and accomplish your goals.
I myself don’t really have any new year’s resolutions and never really have had any in the past. There are things that I want to accomplish all the time, but there are never really things that I start at the beginning of the year. One of the big things that I would like to accomplish this year is graduating high school with a 4.0 and getting ready for college. It seems as though I am always busy so I want to get through high school and get everything ready that I need for college.