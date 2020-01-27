Making New Year’s resolutions is a common tradition throughout the world. Some resolutions are practical and easily attainable, but others are hard for people to complete. Often times, New Year’s resolutions are either forgotten or don’t seem to last if they are long term. This raises the question of whether or not making New Year’s resolutions is worthwhile.

I have never made New Year’s resolutions because I think they are pointless. Most of the people who make resolutions tend to stick to them for maybe a few months and then fall back into old habits. If you are really looking to make a change, you should take the time to set goals and make a plan to help you stay on track while working towards this goal. All in all, I think that making New Year’s resolutions is silly because people tend to not follow through with them.

