3 … 2 … 1! Happy New Year! New Year’s Eve is celebrated around the world. The start of a brand new year has reached us, and this year, a brand new decade, too. With a new year comes a little something called New Year’s resolutions.
A New Year’s resolution involves a person resolving to change a personal trait or behavior in order to accomplish a goal or to improve their life.
I personally don’t make New Year’s resolutions, but I’m not against them. I’m not good with sticking to things such as personal goals. For the people who do make New Year’s resolutions and can stick to them, I aspire to be more like you someday.
With that being said, I didn’t make a New Year’s resolution this year. In the past years, I have tried to make New Year’s resolutions such as to eat healthier, to give somebody a compliment each day, and other little things. I can’t stick to them very well because I forget about them, get busy, or whatever else is going on. New Year’s resolutions aren’t easy for me to stick to.
If I were to have to have a New Year’s resolution this year, I think it would be to finish high school on a high note. Each day as graduation comes closer and closer, I get more excited to say goodbye to high school. I know the months of March, April, and May will be hard because I will want to be done with high school. I need to enjoy my last months and not wish for time to go by fast because I know I will miss high school and I need to end on a high note.
New Year’s resolutions aren’t for me. I don’t mind New Year’s resolutions, and I think for some people they are a way to start fresh and new. The new year is a great place to reminisce on the past year and start the new year on a high note.
For those of you who have New Year’s resolutions, good luck. I hope you achieve them.