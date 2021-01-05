New year means new adventures in the outdoors

’Tis the season for reflecting on the past year and making resolutions for the next. Despite the pandemic and the chaos it brought, I was still able to enjoy the outdoors and cross a few things off my bucket list. Taking my first deer and re
eling in my first paddlefish were memories I will always cherish and the meat in the freezer is an extra bonus we will enjoy for months to come.
Now we turn our thoughts to the plans we have for the coming year. Although we cannot predict what the near future holds, we can make goals we hope to achieve.
My husband, Led, is an avid pheasant hunter and, sometime before the season closes, I would like to tag along with him and see what the fuss is all about. I have never used a shotgun before, and it is something I would like to try. I also plan to set up more target practice days. My theory is that the more comfortable I get with firearms in the offseason, the steadier and better prepared I will be for next year’s deer hunt.
Between now and then, I am sure Led and I will spend a lot of afternoons on the water. There are many destinations we would like to hit this coming spring and summer, including Merritt Reservoir in Cherry County and Branched Oak near Lincoln. At some point, we would also like to fish for walleye at Fort Randall in South Dakota.
In March, Led and his brothers will head to Missouri in search of paddlefish at Lake of the Ozarks. With any luck, they will return with a lot of memories and a few big fish. Memorial Day weekend is typically reserved for our first big family camping trip of the year. Where we are heading this year is still undecided, but whether we head to Calamus Reservoir in Burwell or Lewis & Clark Lake near Yankton, one thing is certain — a good time.
A major vacation I have been yearning for is a mountain destination. One place that comes to mind is Yellowstone National Park. Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see the geyser, Old Faithful. While there I would love to spend a lot of time hiking and taking photos.
Over the years I have dabbled in photography and I would like to become more proficient in capturing wildlife. Although I do not have the skill of the videographers on outdoor television, Led has high hopes that I can capture his next deer hunt on camera. Which brings me to my final goal of shooting my first buck in Nebraska.
Hopefully by this time next year, I have more decor for my living room wall, whether it be my own set of antlers or canvas prints of my photos. Either way I know adventure awaits in 2021.