A new year, a fresh start and, of course, we know what that brings, many new year’s resolutions. New year's resolutions are one of the biggest clichés to the new year, but I think they are awesome to make. There is nothing better than going into a new year with a fresh start and new goals.
I would like to accomplish many things in the new year. I want to graduate high school, get more scholarships, live a healthier lifestyle, run a half-marathon, travel and have the best summer yet before I prepare for college. Toward the end of the year, I hope to have good grades and new friends, and be comfortable in my new home in Lincoln.
I plan to keep up with my goals by keeping up with my schoolwork and studying hard at college. I want to work out and eat healthy food and be active. One of my biggest goals is to run a half-marathon in April. I will have to train hard for it, but I’m looking forward to completing the half-marathon. To have the best summer yet, I will not worry over little things, I will put all stress aside and live life to the fullest before my college years begin.
Although new year’s resolutions may be the biggest cliché to the new year, for many of us, including myself, it is a time for goals to be set and a clean, fresh start to begin. I have many goals for the new year that are obtainable. With a little hard work and determination, I know I can make this a great year! Happy new year!