This year may be winding down, but the Norfolk Arts Center (NAC)is gearing up with new exhibits and events through the end of the month.
The opening reception for the new gallery and atrium exhibits is Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event is open to the public.
Artists Marcia Joffe-Bouska, Tom Quest and Lori Elliot-Bartle bring their collaborative mixed media “Rivers” exhibit to the main gallery.
Artist Brooke Gettman’s “Response,” a collection of digital collages, will be on display in the atrium gallery.
Stop in anytime during the event to hear from the artists about their process and their pieces in the exhibits. The exhibition will be on display until Feb. 27, but this is your best opportunity to have a discussion with the artists.
The NAC is giving the gift of music this weekend. “Sing Noel,” the Norfolk Chamber Singers’ annual Christmas concerts are being held in the gallery on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, Dec. 13 and 14.
Director Steven Reinke promises a program that celebrates the sounds of the season. Dessert and coffee are served during the festive event, making it a treat for the tastebuds and the ears.
Did you know that just 45 minutes of creating art can dramatically reduce the amount of stress-related cortisol in your body?
A 2016 Drexel University study showed that 75% of adults who participated in making art, regardless of their ability, lowered their stress levels. Give yourself some art therapy at the NAC.
Visual arts workshops for all ages are scheduled for the weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday.
Adult classes include creating door hangers and fluid art ornaments. Older youth and adults can create glue paintings and upcycled canvas art, and children can enjoy creating paper wreaths. Wrap up those creations in hand-stamped wrapping paper that you can create at the free Second Saturday event on December 14th.
Some classes require pre-registration and a class fee. To learn more and see other workshop offerings, contact the NAC directly or visit their website at www.norfolkartscenter.org