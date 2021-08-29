Dave Hepner came to Norfolk for the first time in 1987 to play basketball for Nebraska Christian College, where he was part of a national championship team in 1990.
After graduating in 1992, Hepner earned his teaching and coaching degree from Wayne State.
“Then, I was asked to take over the volleyball program at Nebraska Christian College,” Hepner said, “and my first year there, we made it to the national championship. We lost in the finals. Then we won the second year and the third year back-to-back.”
After five years at Nebraska Christian College, Hepner moved to the high school level at Stanton, where he coached both volleyball and basketball.
From there, he took over the volleyball program at Hastings, where he spent the last 14 years.
“We’ve been in the district finals seven of the last eight years and had a lot of success down there (and) been to state twice,” he said.
When the Norfolk position came open earlier this year with the resignation of Katie Wright-Oswald, Hepner was intrigued.
“I’m kind of at the end of my career and wasn’t really thinking about moving, but I’m really excited about the opportunity to come and see if I can get the program back to where it needs to be,” he said.
Under Wright-Oswald’s three-year tenure as coach, Norfolk came close to a winning record twice, including a 17-19 mark in 2018. But, as it is, the Panther program hasn’t had a winning season in at least two decades. Even the 2003 team that made the state semifinals finished the season at 21-25. “I feel these girls have the potential to get there,” Hepner said.
The new coach said he spent the summer getting to know the team.
“I was living in my camper at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park from May until recently,” he said. “I finally got a house.
“We started our summer weight program. The girls bought in. Great attendance. I don’t pay attention to what happened before. I pay attention to what we are right now, so I’ve done a lot of changing.”
One of those changes involves senior Erin Schwanebeck, who has moved from outside hitter to libero.
“She jumped in with both feet,” Hepner said. “She realizes how important it is to get that first ball up. She’s a great leader for us.”
Hepner called junior Tessa Gall the team’s best all-around player. “We always joke, ‘In Tessa we trust,’ ” he said. “She has a lot of experience. She was a middle. We’ve put her on the outside this summer. There were some growing pains, but she’s done a fantastic job with that. She’s really kind of our go-to girl.”
The coach said sophomore outside hitter Carly Ries has worked hard to improve her footwork. “She’s 6-2, so that alone helps her tremendously,” Hepner said. “She’s kind of become a dominant force from the middle to the outside.”
Hepner said junior setter Carlie Streich has been battling some health issues. “But, she’s had a fantastic summer, worked super hard, trying to get herself healthy. But, she’s really becoming a nice player for us and has stepped up big defensively.”
Sophomore Tasha Eisenhauer hasn’t seen any varsity action, but Hepner described her as super-athletic.
Seniors Amber Schwanebeck, Lauren Hinrichs and Kaidence Boyd haven’t played a lot at the varsity level, but all three are battling for playing time at the net.
Hepner said junior middle Cameron Skiff had a good summer. “We’re trying to get her arm swing down,” he said.
And senior Annika Beltz is playing defensive specialist. “She doesn’t have the height that some of the other girls have, so she’s going to be a back-row girl. She’s also stepped up as a server for us.”
Hepner said the 2021 Panthers have a nice foundation and that now it’s time to take it to the next level. The main thing as a head coach, when you come in, the buy-in is everything, he said.
Hepner said he’s excited about competing in the Heartland Athletic Conference but said it is absolutely brutal.
“There’s no days off. So, that’s why I moved up here in May because I wanted to set the tone that you cannot take days off, and these girls have really accepted that,” he said.
“We’re trying to be the best we can in the moment. We can’t worry about the last moment. We can’t worry about the ones coming up. We’ve got to worry about the one right now.”
Norfolk High varsity
Seniors: Annika Beltz, Kaidence Boyd, Lauren Hinrichs, Amber Schwanebeck and Erin Schwanebeck
Juniors: Carlie Streich, Cameryn Skiff, Tessa Gall, Jayda Christensen, Abi Ruda and Chloe Signor
Sophomores: Carly Ries and Tasha Eisenhauer