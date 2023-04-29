VALENTINE — With the recent retirement of longtime Valentine Badger wrestling coach Shane Allison, the Badgers threw a short net over Allison's replacement.
Allison won a state individual title back in the 1990s, and he will be replaced by a three-time Badger state champion, Marcus Nelson.
"Marcus will do great things here at Valentine," Allison said. "He is a person of of character and class — it's what we teach around here."
And not being the person to throw water on a fire, Allison knows what Nelson has coming in.
"He has a great young team coming up," the former coach said. "And this is a great opportunity to put his brand on this program. With such a young team, it won't be instant success, but it won't take long with his expertise."
Nelson was a three-time state champion for the Badgers back in 2011 through 2013, and Valentine won a state team-title in 2012, the first of Allison's four individual state team titles.
"This is my dream job," Nelson said. "I came back close to home knowing this may come up kind of soon. Coach (Allison) indicated he may be done soon, and I wanted to come home."
Nelson had been coaching junior high wrestling and varsity wrestling at Todd County High School in Mission, South Dakota.
"I can't believe coach trusted me to take it on," Nelson said. "It makes me very confident in what I'm doing."
Nelson won a state title at 140 pounds and a couple at 145.
"I remember him (Allison) leading by example," Nelson said. "He would get on the mat with us and, honestly, dominate us."
He wants to continue that tradition.
"I won't be able to do it forever, but we always respected he would and respected he could wrestle right with us," Nelson said. "He showed us how to do it in person — no videos."
After the three state titles, Nelson went on to a wrestling career at Morningside College but always knew he wanted to come back to the program he loved.
To be fair, Allison didn't pick his successor, but he's certainly all for the guy taking over the chair in the corner.
"They couldn't have picked a better coach or a better person to take over what we have here in Valentine," Allison said. "I'm very happy, and he'll be great for the kids and great for the community."
And Nelson understands the expectations.
"Every year there are big expectations here in Valentine," Nelson said. "I will give this my all and do the best I can for what has been a big part of who I am — I am very excited."
Valentine’s athletic director shares that excitement.
"We are excited to have coach Nelson leading our wrestling program," Valentine athletic director Blake Beebout said. "He will definitely be an asset."
And Nelson already comes in with valuable lessons.
"We'll take one match at a time and just try to get better," Nelson said. "Coach Allison told me to make this my own thing, but what he and the coaches I've had are what has molded me to this point. We'll just work hard and try to get better each day."