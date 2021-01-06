It was a life changer when I learned that there’s an arrow next to a gas gauge symbol on a vehicle dash that points to which side the fuel tank is on.
Even if I drive the same car everywhere I go, I still have to glance to see which way the arrow points when I fill up. It beats having to get back in the car and pull it to the other side.
Doesn’t everyone love a pointer or life hack that makes life a little easier? Here are a few more that could possibly make 2021 a smoother year.
You can wrap a wet paper towel around a beverage, put it in the freezer and the contents will be ice cold in 15 minutes. No more exploding pop cans forgotten in the freezer. Just set your timer for 15 minutes.
Cut triangles out of cardboard moving boxes so you can easily lift and carry them. I’ve got two boxes to take to a daughter’s house that are getting new cut-out handles today.
If you have a jar lid that’s hard to remove, run it under hot water for 20 seconds then put on a rubber glove to twist it off.
Your face deserves a clean pillowcase every night so slip a different clean T-shirt over your pillow nightly. This life hack is supposed to help prevent acne — worth a try.
Use potato chips or other snack chips for kindling to start a fire. They’re the perfect dry oily fire starters.
Use a clothespin to hold a nail when you’re hammering it into a wall so you don’t slip the hammer and smash your finger. Now if I can just hold a clothespin still.
Place a self-adhesive plastic hook on each side of a plastic trash can then loop the trash bag in each hook so it doesn’t slide into the can. I love this hack and also the idea to put a newspaper at the bottom of every trash bag to absorb stray food juices.
Put a paper clip on the end of a roll of tape so you don’t have to struggle looking for it and picking out the tape edge every time.
When you have to hang something on the wall with exact holes, make a photocopy of the back of the item and use the paper copy as a template by putting the template on the wall and placing the nails or screws through the paper and tearing the paper off when finished. Love this hack.
Cut a frosted cupcake in half, then make a sandwich out of it by putting the frosted side in the middle of the two cupcake pieces. Less frosting on your lip and more with the cupcake.
I have not tried this but if you have a paper cut you’re supposed to rub a little Chapstick on it and it will be fine. You’re supposed to to use the same method on shaving knicks. It sounds like it’d work.
My mom had Hints From Heloise — a newspaper column of household hints — that she’d cut out periodically. People love life hacks; I hope you enjoy these.