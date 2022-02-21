As you all may now have heard, NorthFork area public transportation is now offered in Norfolk. Youths, defined as those age 18 or younger, will be permitted to ride for free. People who are 19 years of age or older will be able to buy a $30 monthly pass. This author believes that this will prove to be a positive development for our community.
To start, free rides for youths will have a great impact on our community. Taking the bus will allow high school students to save significant amounts of gas money and reduce the cost of vehicle maintenance. For those students who don’t have many destinations to go to, or who are not yet working, they may be able to forgo vehicle ownership, which will save them large sums of money. That money could be better used on paying for college.
Next, speaking of college, the implementation of this bus service will benefit students who go to our local junior college. This is because two of the bus lines service Northeast Community College, those being bus lines one and three.
The Northeast students, both on- and off-campus, can not only use the buses to go home but also go to various stores. These stores — such as Walmart, Lou’s Thrifty Way and both Hy-Vee West and East — are found on one or both of these routes.
Finally, the implementation of the bus service will provide broader benefits to Norfolk residents, even those who don’t plan on using the bus. By providing an alternative method of travel, some motorists who otherwise would have driven may use the bus. This will serve to reduce the number of cars on the road, reducing traffic congestion and driver stress.
Also, when drivers are unable to use their cars due to maintenance or as the result of an accident, they will be able to take a bus instead of using a high-priced rental car, saving them money. Bus service will even be able to make the roads safer for law-abiding drivers by providing a safe transportation option for drivers who otherwise would have driven under the influence of alcohol or some other drug.