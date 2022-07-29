New refrigerator: Cold comfort

Would it be better if all your appliances went kaput at once so that you had to purchase the whole shebang in one fell swoop but then (presumably) wouldn’t have to worry about any of them for the next 15 years or so … or would it be better if the death of your appliances dribbled out over a period of time so that every year or so entailed a major appliance decision and shopping trip?
This question falls into the same category as all earth-shattering philosophical questions, such as “Is it better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all?” and “If a man says something in a forest and no woman is there to hear him, is he still wrong?” (Sorry, men!)
In other words, it falls into the category of unanswerable questions.
One question, though, that is answerable — but to which I don’t personally know the answer yet — is this: “Which refrigerator should I buy?”
This may seem like a simple question, but there are many layers to it. Other, underlying questions include “Which refrigerator will require the least amount of repair work?” and “Which refrigerator will last the longest overall?”
I recently wrote about how Husband and I were in the market for a new fridge. Our refrigerator has not quite passed to the Great Beyond yet, but it is on its deathbed.
We still haven’t purchased a new fridge, mostly because I am dragging my feet. (Fortunately, we have a spare fridge in the basement, but it’s very small — and not exactly convenient when preparing a meal.)
I used to think that it was fun to shop for a new appliance, but no longer. Now, the whole process is imbued with the stress of spending an exorbitant amount of money on something that will probably last only 15 years (and that’s if we’re lucky). (My stepmother hates to shop for paper towels, so she stocks up on them when she does buy them — a good tactic, but probably not for appliances.)
The one thing that I thought was good about all of this is that the appliance that went the trip is the refrigerator. I used to think that of all the appliances, a refrigerator was one of the easiest to shop for, at least for me.
That’s because I’m not really hard to please when it comes to refrigerators: My only specifications are that it must be white, and it must have a freezer on the top.
At least, I thought those were my only specifications. Now that I’ve begun looking, I realize that refrigerators have changed — and, thus, so have my specifications.
For one thing, many of the temperature gauges are now digital, and I don’t want a digital temperature gauge. It’s just another thing that can go wrong. You may think that it is very negative-thinking of me —and you would be correct. But, based on my experience with “gadgets” in appliances, I am also correct … in being negative-thinking.
Another thing that’s changed since the last time we had to buy a fridge is that many fridges now do not have an ice maker in the freezer compartment. Unless you want an ice maker in the door (which we do not — again because I am negative-thinking), you will likely have to go iceless or pay extra for the privilege of having an ice maker in the freezer.
So, while my first question undoubtedly has no correct answer, my second question — Which refrigerator should I buy? — undoubtedly does have a correct answer … and I would love your input.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.