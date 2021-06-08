The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended that another area be blighted, which would allow tax increment financing for redevelopers.
The West Highway 275 phase II redevelopment area came before the commissioners at their Tuesday morning meeting.
The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District performed a study on the area, said community planner Jan Merrill.
The study found four substandard and five blight factors, Merrill said.
“We did conclude that this area could be blighted for redevelopment,” she said.
One of the factors in determining this was the age of the buildings in the area. Almost 69% of the buildings were more than 40 years old, Merrill said. The average age of the buildings in the area was more than 55 years.
Merrill said there also were health and safety concerns present.
“There’s also conditions that can endanger life and property by fire,” she said. “There are some unsanitary and unsafe conditions.”
Merrill said letters were sent out to property owners in the area. One responded and was in favor of the blighting.
If the area is blighted, then redevelopers can make use of tax increment financing. TIF allows redevelopers to use the property tax increases resulting from the project to repay their investment.
The area is about 268 acres, said Randy Gates, the city’s finance officer. Currently, almost 32% of Norfolk is blighted. If this area is added, that will rise to about 34%.
The commissioners voted almost unanimously in favor of recommending the area be blighted, with Martin Griffith abstaining.
The city council will have to give final approval to blight the area.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith, Jacob Thone and Matt Gilmore.
Commission members absent: None
Meeting lasted: 15 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and one from the public.
