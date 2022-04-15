Off Road Speedway near Norfolk took advantage of favorable weather and opened its 2022 season on Saturday.
A new series — the Dirt Crown Challenge — visited the Norfolk track on its second of eight stops at Nebraska tracks this season.
The Challenge, which emphasizes stock cars, also will feature “A-Mods” and Hobby Stocks.
While the extended forecast canceled this week’s program, promoter Jerry Pospisil said the schedule has plenty to offer race fans in 2022.
Other Off Road Speedway offerings, according to Pospisil, include an “every other week” visit by the mini-sprint cars, along with frequent appearances by the 360-winged sprint cars and also the nonwinged sprint cars.
The SLMR cars are scheduled to return to Norfolk to compete at the track in early June, but the speedway also will provide additional late-model entertainment later in the month.
“The highlight of the season will be a two-night special event featuring the Lucas Oil MLRA Series cars,” Pospisil said. “On June 24-25, people will get a chance to see ‘the best of the best’ late-model cars and drivers race at Off Road Speedway with a $20,000 purse on the line.”
The season will once again culminate with the Lynn Langenberg and Bob Haase Memorial nights that are scheduled for early September.
The track has undergone reconfiguration, with additional bleachers now extending from the front stretch into turn four to accommodate more fans, and the surface of the track has been replaced with new dirt. But Pospisil emphasized that the price of admission has not changed — including free admission for children 15 and under with a paid adult.
“We’re still providing family entertainment,” Pospisil said. “We want to promote racing in the Norfolk area and Northeast Nebraska, and kids are a big part of the future of racing.”
The track hosts races on Saturday nights until early September with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.