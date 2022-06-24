One major obstacle loomed when the Nebraska Quakes girls fast-pitch softball organization looked to expand to the Norfolk area this year.
Where to play?
A solution to that problem was found in Hadar, and that led to a debut season for the Norfolk version of the Quakes, which fielded 10U and 16U teams.
“I live in Pierce and I work in Norfolk, so I drive by there every day on the way to work,” Quakes 16U coach Nate Carstens said. “(The softball field) has been sitting empty for four or five years. I was kind of looking for someplace to call our own.
“We got ahold of Mark Craft, the mayor of Hadar, and told him of our plans. They were really excited with everything and got on board with us right away. It’s been a good partnership with the village of Hadar.”
Even though the field hadn’t been used in recent years, it hadn’t been abandoned.
“It was still actually in really good shape,” Carstens said. “They mowed it every week and took good care of it. It was in really good shape for sitting empty for so long.”
But the Quakes did make some improvements and maintained the field to make it their own. A new scoreboard was put up. New temporary outfield fencing for fast-pitch softball fields was ordered, although with shipping delays, that finally arrived this week for the tail end of the season.
“There are still some things that we need to do,” Carstens said. “We want to put some dugouts up and make a couple improvements around the field.”
Carstens said everything worked out well for the debut season of the new softball teams.
“We’d heard a lot of great things and seen a lot of great things from the Quakes organization, and there was an opportunity to start a new team,” he said. “We just kind of jumped on that. They’re an expanding organization. They have teams throughout the state of Nebraska. We wanted to become part of that, and I’m glad we did.
“It’s been a fun journey. It’s had its ups and downs, but overall it’s been a great experience. The younger girls won their district championship for Class C.”
The Quakes organization had been mainly based in Omaha and Lincoln but is expanding across the state. In addition to Norfolk, teams are planned to begin play in North Platte and Grand Island next year, Carstens said.
And the Norfolk Quakes are looking to expand, too, by adding 12U and 14U teams.
“I think it’s going to kind of take off from here,” Carstens said.