Most parents like to joke about their teenagers being bad drivers. Saying things like, “Look out! She’s on the road!” But sadly, this is less of a joke and more of a reality.
According to a motor vehicle safety article published by the CDC in 2019, almost 2,400 teenagers were killed in car accidents that year alone. Those lives lost will only grow. By encouraging public transportation among teenagers, we can drastically change these statistics.
By giving a free public transportation alternative, we give teens a lengthy opportunity to learn how to drive safely — therefore preventing many car accidents and saving the minds of worried parents. When my community witnessed the loss of a young teenager to a car crash, parents and students alike were devastated. Personally, when it came my time to drive, I was scared to start. If given a public transportation alternative, I would have allowed myself more time to get comfortable and experienced on the road while spending less hard-earned money on gas.
The Norfolk Area Transit will provide a much-needed service to the city of Norfolk. The value of public transportation goes beyond working adults and will substantially affect the well-being of local teens.