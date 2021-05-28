You could say Indiana Jones helped lead Ty Woznek to a life in ministry.
The self-proclaimed “ ’80s kid” — who recently began serving as lead pastor at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk — grew up in a community Baptist church in Syracuse, New York, that called for people who wanted to go into full-time missions to come forth.
“I always thought mission work was the same as Indiana Jones,” Woznek said. “I was totally an ’80s kid and said, ‘Sign me up for that.’ I was definitely going into that.”
On Jan. 5, 1986, Woznek asked Jesus to save him and God — instead of leading him to missions — called him to a different kind of ministry that now has brought him to service in Norfolk.
Woznek began his service for the Lord when he was only a fifth grader. “I started as a greeter because apparently it was OK for me to ask people why they weren’t there the previous Sunday,” he said with a laugh.
The summer after his sixth grade year, he was supposed to serve as a teacher’s helper for vacation Bible school, but the first grade was lacking a teacher.
“The adults were trying to figure out what to do. I had all these first graders, so I picked up the lesson and started teaching the kids. ... I started teaching the summer after I finished sixth grade and have been doing it ever since,” Woznek said.
Missions never panned out for Woznek. “God has always slammed a door in trying to move out of the country in just really bizarre ways,” he said.
He attended Clarks Summit University in Pennsylvania, where he met his wife, Kelly. He also became involved in children’s and camp ministry and spent the first 10 years of his work in that field.
Woznek served churches in New York and Washington state before serving as lead pastor for a church in Michigan for 10 years.
Woznek said he was transitioning out of being a preaching pastor to training future pastors when hard economic times hit the church and his position was eliminated. At the same time, he was helping a friend who had a parsonage where his family could live.
“Sometimes when God tells you, ‘No,’ you don’t understand what he’s protecting you from and sometimes it’s because he needs you in one spot for a little bit before he takes you to the next,” Woznek said.
Woznek said he was helping at Hillside Church in Lapeer, Michigan, when he learned about the need at Heartland in Norfolk.
“God really needed us there (at Hillside) to encourage the pastor and the team,” he said.
Coming to Heartland in Norfolk, Woznek said he felt at home during the interview process, and his family — which also includes two sons, ages 12 and 13 — told him they felt if God wanted them to come to Norfolk, then that’s where they should be.
The Woznek family will be moving into the house owned by Josh and Sarah McKinley, who ministered with Young Life in Norfolk .
Woznek said he believes Jesus is the vision of the church, and he’s excited about leading the Heartland congregation in worship.
“My goal is not to be some megachurch pastor,” he said. “I want to genuinely help people understand who God is and how to live his resolve. Help people pursue God, find victory and live the life God has for them — that’s a win for me.”