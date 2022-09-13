The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears have made the Class D1 playoffs each of the last four years, including the second round in the last two.
However, they entered the 2022 season with perhaps more questions to answer.
The Bears needed to replace a handful of since graduated players who were leaned on heavily in years past. Among them were their starting running back Evan Haisch, quarterback Evan Schmitt and leading receiver Deagan Puppe. That’s just on the offensive side of the ball.
And yet, it’s the new names who have been a big part of the team’s first 3-0 start since 2019.
“I’m most pleased with how well some of our replacements have performed and have progressed,” LCC coach Alan Gottula said.
Perhaps the biggest one who stands out on paper is junior quarterback Dylan Taylor. So far this season, Taylor has completed 30 of his 53 throws for 407 yards and seven touchdowns while running for a team-best 46 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
The junior also has yet to throw an interception this year, a testament to what Gottula feels is Taylor’s biggest strength: his decision making.
“I’m just real impressed with his decision making and how much that has improved,” he said. “We have a lot of conversations, and I really like where he’s going in terms of getting a read as to what’s happening on the field and what the defense is doing and what types of coverages we’re looking at.”
On the offensive line alone, the Bears have gotten a lot out of guys like Jackson Hall, Kolby Casey and Aaron Bloom. There’s also the adjusted role for returning honorable mention all-state player Daniel Puppe, who went from a receiver last year to their main tailback this year.
Puppe has been a welcome addition to that unit, but there’s a lot to like behind him as well.
In Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Week 3 game against Plainview, Puppe needed to sit out after getting dinged up. Caleb Irwin came in to replace him and took his first touch for a 30-yard rushing touchdown.
“We feel good about the speed and athleticism we bring to that position as well, even though Dan has played a lot of football here,” Gottula said.
Of all the players from last year’s team, Haisch left perhaps the biggest hole. The two-time Class D Elite 8 running back ran for 3,426 yards and 58 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons with the Bears.
Gottula admitted that there’s no replacing him. However, he said he believes the offense remains potent, albeit with a different look.
“We’re moving the ball every bit as well as we have a year ago. We’re just doing it in different way,” he said. “We're pleased with how the kids are playing to their strengths and we’ve found a way to utilize the skill that we have.”
As such, the Bears like their chances of moving the ball no matter what situation they’re in.
“We feel pretty good if somebody makes us throw the ball. We feel pretty good if someone makes us run the ball,” Gottula said. “I think that developing that balanced attack has probably benefited our offense a lot.”
Like any small-school team, things like depth, health and development are big for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Gottula already has seen it come up big at points this season on the defensive end, which brought back not only Puppe and Casey, but also leading tacklers from a year ago in Jake Rath and Sutton Ehlers. Ehlers, in particular, has had a big impact for the Bears.
“He’s in on every play,” Gottula said. “He’s all over the field.”
Gottula recalled two instances in a game against Wisner-Pilger in what ended up being a 22-16 win.
“We had two goal-line stands in the fourth quarter on back-to-back drives,” he said. “They’ve really stiffened up. There’s some really good kids playing in that unit.
“We’re really pleased with how well they’re playing, and we’ve got to continue to play at that level. That really helps the offense when your defense is playing at the high level they are.”
RATINGS
To me, we’re at a point in the year where we have to take into account the body of work each team has accumulated to start their season. There are a lot of teams who already have a loss or two on their sheet that I think will still be very good this season and could even work their way back on to the ratings. However, I’ve got to favor those teams that, in my opinion, have a better body of work right now.
You’ll see this in Class C, where I decided to take out 1-2 Oakland-Craig and put in 3-0 Hartington Cedar Catholic. These teams play each other in two weeks, which hopefully should paint a clearer picture. I also moved Battle Creek from third to fourth after losing to Ord.
In Class D1, Pender and Crofton drop out after 1-2 starts while Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Wisner-Pilger take their place this week. Nothing else changes, but both Stanton and Clarkson/Leigh continue to make a strong case to move up.
Class D2 remains unchanged even with Wynot losing to Howells-Dodge. Wausa, Creighton and Humphrey St. Francis are all worth keeping an eye on.
CLASS C
Pierce took down Arlington on Friday 68-14. Abram Scholting completed eight of his 10 throws for 220 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. Benjamin Brahmer caught five of those passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
It was another efficient, dominant outing for the Bluejays, who have outscored their first three opponents 151-28. The offense has been clicking, and they’ve stayed strong on defense with some new faces like Zach Meier and Korvin Fritz. Now comes their toughest test of the year — a showdown with Omaha Roncalli Catholic, formerly a Class B power, on Friday.
Norfolk Catholic’s first home game of the season saw it take down Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 49-7. The Knights forced five turnovers in the first half alone, all of which gave them a short field to help run away with the game early.
The red and white’s offense has gotten a lot of attention and rightfully so, but at the very least, the defense deserves just as much credit for the team’s success. Guys in the secondary like Mason Timmerman and John Claussen have a nose for the ball and the front seven has so far tormented its opposition. Norfolk Catholic hosts Louisville on Friday.
Cedar Catholic’s most recent win saw it defeat Yutan 35-6 on the road. The Trojans have yet to allow more than eight points in a game all season and have not allowed a touchdown since their first game. Ty Thoene had 17 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
I had a feeling that if the defense could continue to be as dominant as it was in year’s past, the Trojans would be a fun team. They’ve been that and then some — not to mention some new faces on offense like Andrew Jones and James Christensen on top of Thoene. Cedar Catholic hits the road this week to face Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Battle Creek looked sloppy and missed a lot of opportunities in a 25-7 loss to Ord. The Braves had five turnovers, five penalties and just 213 total yards. Trent Uhlir did play for the first time this year and had 19 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown.
I still feel like Battle Creek has the pieces to make a deep postseason run, but it cannot do that if it plays the way it did on Friday. I do think that Uhlir coming back provides a big boost, but the offense as a whole still needs more pop. They’ve shown an ability to overcome sloppy games early in the season and they'll need to do it again here. The Braves face Centennial on Friday.
Boone Central rebounded from its first loss of the year with a 27-10 win over defending C1 champions Columbus Lakeview. Jackson Roberts led the defense with 11 total tackles, seven solo tackles and 3.5 for loss. Alex Christo threw for 147 yards, ran for 25 and scored three total touchdowns.
The Cardinals needed this win after taking one on the chin against Aurora a week ago. However, I’d still like to see them get more out of their run game as a team as they’ve averaged just 88 yards per game so far. It helps to have a receiver like Brant Benes (who already had two 100-plus yard games), but you need much more than him in big games. The team travels to Valley to take on Douglas County West this week.
CLASS D1
Neligh-Oakdale got a statement win on Friday, winning at Crofton 36-18. Aiden Kuester threw for 304 yards, but the senior quarterback earned his keep on the ground in this one, carrying 23 times for 68 yards and five touchdowns.
It was impressive to see Kuester do so well against a Crofton team that’s been as hard-nosed as anyone in the state these past few years. It also held its own on defense despite, apparently, being thin from a numbers standpoint. We’ll see how it holds up this week when it hosts Elkhorn Valley.
Stanton defeated a playoff qualifier from a year ago in Weeping Water 37-14. Becker Pohlman was a big catalyst for the Mustangs on the ground, rushing for a team-best 209 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, all career highs for the sophomore.
It seems like every week someone new is stepping up for Stanton and carrying a big load to help it win. It really speaks to the depth and athleticism the orange and black have so much of, something you have to believe will pay dividends as the season wears on. The Mustangs host Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday.
Clarkson/Leigh got another tough win, this time a 22-0 shutout over Bancroft-Rosalie. Kyle Kasik led the Patriots with 22 carries for 300 yards and three touchdowns. The defense allowed just 203 total yards in their first shutout win since 2019.
This continues to be as tough a team as there is in Class D1. Not only that, but Kasik really has emerged as a go-to guy on the offense, something one could argue they’ve lacked in previous years.
Clarkson/Leigh returns home to face Shelby-Rising City on Friday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge came out on top against Plainview 48-14 in what was a battle of unbeatens. Dylan Taylor completed eight of his 16 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Sutton Ehlers had 20 total tackles and 10 solo tackles.
I like the way the Bears have played so far this season. It’s been a complete effort on both ends, and they have the guys on the field to compete with a lot of teams. However, a tough stretch awaits starting with a game at 3-0 Homer on Friday.
Wisner-Pilger makes its debut in the 2022 ratings after a 40-34 win over Nebraska Christian. Hunter Palmer ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries while also running two kickoffs back for touchdowns. August Scholting and Walker Ott each had rushing touchdowns of their own.
The Gators have been able to be very competitive in every game they’ve played, enough so where they’ve won two of them. Even without the offense overwhelming the Eagles, they were still able to come out with a win over Nebraska Christian. They’ll have a big test coming up this Friday when they travel to face Pender.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge continues to roll, this time beating Wynot 56-20. The Jaguars ran for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. All of the scores came from Lance Brester, who also led the way with 22 carries and 297 yards. Jestin Bayer led the defense with three solo tackles and two for loss.
Coming in to face a Wynot team that looked much improved on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars stymied them on defense and didn’t even attempt a pass on offense. This team continues to answer the bell and then some every Friday night. Howells-Dodge hosts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family next.
Elgin Public/Pope John pulled out a gutsy 38-30 win at Creighton. Jack Wemhoff had season-highs on the ground with 41 carries for 269 yards and five touchdowns. Dylon Lueking had eight solo tackles and 20 total tackles.
Wemhoff finally went off for the kind of game that had him tabbed for Super Six at the beginning of the year. It’s a needed boost considering the Wolfpack have looked pretty vulnerable in their first three games. The tools are there for a deep run, but a lot of improvement is needed. The team travels to face Chambers/Wheeler Central this week.
Bloomfield handled Tri County Northeast 62-12. Wiley Ziegler ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Logan Doerr had 14 carries of his own for 88 yards and three touchdowns. Ian Kuchar had three tackles for loss.
Ziegler really has emerged as a go-to running back as this season has gone on, leading a Bees running game that’s averaging 261 yards and over four touchdowns a game. It’ll help to keep the offense more balanced as the season continues. The Bees travel to face Osmond on Friday.
Wynot was held to just 15 team rushing yards in its loss to Howells-Dodge. Dylan Heine did throw for 207 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t quite enough to hang with the Jaguars.
This was a learning game for the Blue Devils, who will now need to go back to the drawing board and see how they can bounce back from this. The tools are there to make noise in Class D2. Now they need to really utilize them. Wynot hosts Randolph this week.
Ainsworth showed its mettle in a 34-12 win over Burwell last week. Carter Nelson had 252 total yards to go with five total touchdowns — two passing, two receiving and one rushing.
Burwell had been a powerhouse in Class D1 for years and had throttled the Bulldogs the past two. Now Ainsworth gets one back to show Class D2 what it’s made of. The depth on both sides of the ball continues to show itself and get big wins. The last time Ainsworth had three wins in a season was 2018, when it went 3-6. Now it’ll host Niobrara/Verdigre.