The Norfolk High boys soccer team will have a new look on the sideline and on the field.
After six years as an assistant, as well as a season that ended before it began, Joe Myers finally gets his chance to lead the Norfolk High boys soccer team.
Myers, along with assistants Savana Clausen and Mike Jaeke, is “excited” about the Panthers’ talent and depth, although the team is waiting for key players to return to the group to provide more of both of those areas.
“Along with our seniors, there are two or three freshmen that are pushing to start and two or three sophomores that are also quality athletes and soccer players,” Myers said. “But we also have a huge group of juniors that are pretty experienced, so there are 22 players out there that are really pushing each other to get a starting spot. At this point it’s still competitive, there are going to be people that move up and down from our total of 40 players.”
Myers said part of the reason for his awareness of the depth and talent in the boys program comes from his involvement in the youth programs in Norfolk, which is also an advantage for him as a coach in knowing his players and being aware of their abilities.
Myers referred to senior Andrew Cudmore, who is battling with junior Adrian Romero for the goalkeeping spot, and senior defender Dalton Ruth as multiple-year starters who return with experience.
Another defender in the picture is sophomore Jacob Licking, who appeared to be in line for a starting role last season, as did senior Ethan Mortimer, but that projection also could include sophomore Ben Schoenherr and freshmen Mason Merkel and Tanner Eisenhauer.
“Talking about the young players who have a chance to be in that starting lineup is part of what makes it exciting, because I think we’ll have a quality group coming up for even the next four years or more,” Myers said. “There’s some really good soccer players, even in the eighth-grade group, that are coming up.”
The decision of who will be in the lineup when the Panthers take the field Thursday in Lincoln against Lincoln North Star may not be certain until game day.
“I haven’t set a lineup yet, but I hope to announce the starting lineup Wednesday night,” Myers said. “It depends on a couple of key players being available or not, like senior Arturo Castro, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue.”
A disadvantage of not having last season to become familiar with each other is the need to develop chemistry among players.
“We’ve been scrimmaging among ourselves, but until we play that first game, we don’t really know where we are and who plays best in game situations,” Myers said. “We’ll need to learn to play together in a very short period of time. Without last season, it’s not a group that has played a lot of games together.”
“But this is a group who likes to be around each other, they enjoy playing and they play hard for each other,” he said. “So I don’t think the chemistry part of it is as much as me just figuring out who plays best where, because I have some players who have the ability to play well in a couple different positions — a matter of putting the pieces of the puzzle together.”
Myers said goals like a winning record or the team making it to a district final are good goals, but his own expectation for this season goes a step further.
“Personally, I want to make it to state. That was the goal I mentioned when I interviewed for the job,” Myers said. “But without having last year, I think a lot of soccer coaches have said, ‘Let’s just have soccer and sports again,’ and get back to our priorities of having our kids doing normal things. Getting back out on the field again is going to be positive.”
The Panthers also will have a noticeable difference in alignment and style of play on the field this season, utilizing a 4-2-3-1 formation.
“We’ll have four defenders in the back with two defensive mid-fielders that are set closer to the defenders, which allows the defense to be more compact in the middle,” Myers said. “In front of them are three attacking midfielders, then one forward.”
Myers said the choice of this formation is based on his evaluation of his players’ talents.
“We have lots of midfielders that like to be around the ball, but we don’t have a lot of true forwards — goal-scorers that you can put out there who will work together and go score goals,” Myers said. “So I felt like this formation allowed us to be a little more compact on defense and allows us to have our five best midfielders on the field at the same time.”
“In our old formation, you played really wide, but with this formation, they’ll shift left and right to provide the width,” he said. “Norfolk traditionally has played a direct style with two forwards, which is more of a counterattack, but with this system we can play more possession, building forward and pushing forward as a team.”
The Panthers, Myers believes, have the quality of players now and coming into the program in the future that will best fit this style of play.
“It’s pretty new for the players, but I think they’ve picked it up pretty quick,” Myers said. “It also allows our two outside defenders to push up and, as frequently as possible, become part of the attack.”
“I think we have the athletes and soccer IQ to play this system,” he said. “And I think the defenders are enjoying being part of the team possession, the transition from defense to offense.”
Another benefit of his team’s “soccer IQ and athletic ability” is being able to alter the formation to something else as part of an in-game adjustment if necessary.
Myers said the Panthers’ current logo contains a crest that features three stars — one for each time Norfolk’s boys team has appeared at the state tournament, and a star will be added each time the team qualifies for state, with a gold star the result of winning state.
“It’s just an incentive, like, wouldn’t it be cool to add a fourth star to the crest,” he said. “Other than that, I remind the players that there are ‘no excuses,’ because soccer is a game of constant transition from offense to defense. There’s going to be mistakes, but you can’t live in the past — and how does the individual and the team respond.”
Norfolk High boys soccer roster
Seniors: Arturo Castro, Dalton Ruth, Andrew Cudmore, Miguel Alarcon, Ryder Anderson, Jose Figueroa, Anthony Castro, Ethan Mortimer and Christian Nava-Ramirez.
Juniors: Brandon Aguirre, Fredy Chilel Lopez, Brett Reestman, Taelin Baumann, Sergio Figueroa, Andrew Heimes, Jake Hoffman, Luis Nolasco, Grant Roberts, Adrian Romero, Keyton Sparks, Conner Thayer and Tyler Wisnieski.
Sophomores: Kaden Ternus, Jacob Licking, Ben Schoenherr, Hunter Evans, Cooper Jaeke, Brooks Reiman, Logan Bosh, Tomas Ordonez Castro and Alonso Barajas.
Freshmen: Josiah Kumm, Jason Nunez, Tanner Eisenhauer, Mason Merkel, Coleson Barritt, Cesar Martinez, Peyton Vietor, Gavin Van Driel, Adrian Esparza and Frankye Castro Chavez.