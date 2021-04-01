The Norfolk High boys golf team and new coach Lance Kosch are already preparing with a goal in mind — to play in the Class A state tournament on their home course, the Norfolk Country Club, on May 25-26.
The Panthers’ primary goal, Kosch said, is “to work to put ourselves in position at districts to qualify for state and play here in our own backyard.”
The Norfolk High boys captured a third-place finish at state in 2019.
Kosch, who is now the head coach of both the boys and girls programs, described his “passion for coaching golf” as the primary reason he wanted to guide both teams.
“I’ve helped out a lot of years in the boys program, and I’ve enjoyed coaching girls golf; I helped Jerry Cover for around 15 years, taking kids to junior varsity meets and working with kids,” Kosch said. “I’ve been around the game my whole life, and it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed.”
Kosch, who will be assisted by volunteer Chris Asbury, has 11 athletes out for the golf team. Leading the way will be Isaac Heimes, a senior who finished 19th as a freshman at state and then added a fourth-place finish two years ago as a sophomore.
“Isaac has high expectations after qualifying for state the two years that he’s played high school golf. He’s definitely got the expectation of competing for a state championship as an individual and also of leading this team into the state meet,” Kosch said. “I think, just from seeing him so far, he’s somebody that works really hard at his game. He doesn’t get too down on himself when he has a bad shot.”
“The guys look up to him; they know he’s a good player,” he said. “They see what he does and look to him as a leader. He’s out here working, and when the guys see him chipping and putting after practice, they want to do the same.”
Another senior golfer with varsity experience is Carson Klein, who earned a varsity letter as a sophomore and, according to Kosch, “has improved his game by practicing hard this past year.”
With that in mind, Kosch added that he’s been impressed by the work ethic he’s observed from all the Panthers’ candidates.
“They are putting in quality hours after practice,” Kosch said. “Most are members, so they stay late and practice on their own. It’s been awesome to see.”
“Our intention is to develop all our players, both junior varsity and varsity, and to have competition in practice,” he said. “Many are new to the game, but they have a desire to improve and compete.”
As far as projecting the Norfolk lineup beyond Heimes and Klein, Kosch said it’s still too close and too soon to declare the golfers who might make up the other three varsity spots since the team has “so many different levels of experience, ranging from a couple guys with varsity experience on down to several players who haven’t competed at all.”
“After the first couple of guys, with their experience, Heimes and Klein are going to play varsity but after that, anything is up for grabs,” Kosch said. “We’ve got a little idea who’s going to play where, but it’s only been a couple weeks and things are going to change throughout the year based on their scores.”
For the other three varsity spots, Kosch said Cale Wacker and Tyson Wingate would likely start off playing varsity. He said the junior varsity tournament on Thursday, March 25, and practices would be part of the evaluation for who will secure the fifth varsity spot for the first couple of competitions.
In the meantime, the Panthers are emphasizing putting and chipping to “improve our play around the greens, which means our average will come down.”
“We’ll spend a lot of time on chipping and putting, and we’ll do it every day,” Kosch said. “And they’re having fun; we’re playing games and competing, and they’re finding different ways to become better.”
Norfolk High boys golf roster
Seniors: Isaac Heimes, Jackson Merkel, Carson Klein, Mason Dover and Carter Hattery.
Junior: Cale Wacker.
Sophomore: Zyon Gangwer.
Freshmen: Tyson Wingate, Jescey Bright, Henry Gamerl and Gabe Claussen.