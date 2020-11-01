The vibrant colors of spring and summer are gone, but new murals have sprung up to add some color to downtown Norfolk.
Two new murals were recently painted downtown. One, by Natalie Garden, is on the back of Franc’s Salon & Spa building and focuses on the features downtown Norfolk has to offer.
The other, by Rachel Rardon, is on the alley-side wall of the Centrum building and celebrates what makes Norfolk unique.
The new murals join another painted by Tilden artist Adam Boggs behind Roxi’s Elegant Bridal.
Garden’s mural has “Norfolk” spelled out in block letters. In and around the letters are icons that represent features of the downtown: Lights and a microphone for entertainment, a cup of coffee for restaurants and drink glasses for the bars.
“It represents the downtown,” Garden said. “I’ve been here long enough that it feels like my home.”
Garden has been a painter for about 30 years, and she has done murals before, she said.
“They’re really fun. Doing murals is an extension of my artistic inner self,” Garden said. “I’ve always enjoyed enjoyed painting. I don’t really have any training, but it kind of runs in my family. It’s just fun. I love it.”
Until this project, though, she had painted murals only indoors and had never done one so large, she said.
This project gave her a new challenge, Garden said. Usually, she free-hands her murals. This one was so big she had to use a grid to make sure the sizes were right, though.
Garden’s favorite thing about her mural, and the others downtown, is what it adds to downtown Norfolk, she said.
“It just adds a lot more interest, people love coming down here and seeing that stuff,” Garden said.
Rardon’s mural is a composite of three different motifs, she said. On the right side, there is an abstracted map of Norfolk. A “heart bubble,” resembling the location pin on Google Maps, comes out of the map.
In the center, there is an abstract painting of corn, reflecting Norfolk and the area’s rural side, Rardon said.
On the left of Rardon’s mural, there are crosses of different sizes and colors. These reflect Rardon’s faith, something that’s important to her, she said.
Added together, the parts of the mural reflect what makes Norfolk special, Rardon said.
“I think it just celebrates the area,” she said.” What makes this area unique.”
Like Garden, Rardon had never painted such a large mural before. She had to take her design from from an 8.5-by-11-inch sheet of paper to the size of a building wall, she said.
“Just working through the scale was kind of the first problem,” Rardon said.
Working outside in the wind and cold was also a challenge, Rardon said.
Still, Rardon said she’s glad she painted the mural.
“I love to paint and love art. My world is saturated with color,” she said. “I just love art, and I loved the idea of having murals downtown.”
For Rardon, the best part of the project was the human connections that came with it, she said.
“Talking to people about it and seeing people get excited about it, that was the best part,” Rardon said. “What makes it worth it for me is seeing other people enjoy it.”