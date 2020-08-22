Basic housing might be taken for granted by many who live in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska.
Among the choices of housing available in Norfolk is a mobile home park in the southwest part of town that has 90 lots, with estimates that about 85% of the occupants are Latinos. That sometimes affects the ability to communicate.
Many of the residents came to Norfolk in search of economic opportunity and are pleased to have found affordable housing.
So when they recently learned that their previously locally owned park was sold to a Florida company and the monthly lot rent was going from $180 a month to $250 a month, they were upset. In addition, garbage used to be included in the lot fee but now will require an additional $22 per month.
Several of the mobile home park residents contacted elected officials to see if anything could be done. Among those who responded were Norfolk City Council member Gary Jackson and Lee Klein of Norfolk, a district representative of Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.
Klein said Fortenberry understands why they are upset, as the increases will result in nearly $100 per month. Many of the residents are on fixed incomes or are barely getting by, he said.
While $100 a month might not seem like much to some people, it is when they have no other affordable housing options. According to those who discussed the situation with the Daily News earlier this month, many are ineligible for rental assistance, cannot afford to move and are unlikely to find any place cheaper to live.
Other concerns included that there was nobody local to contact from the mobile home park with concerns after it was sold — except by email. Another concern was that payments had to be done through automatic withdrawal from a bank.
Finally, if the increases in lot rent were necessary, residents said they hoped improvements could be made to the park. The suggestions included such things as making 15th Street and 14th Place one-way because they are narrow streets, adding stop signs, repairing streets and putting a playground in on two vacant lots.
It appears their concerns are being addressed this week.
John Conners, a representative of the company that purchased the park, said he spent several days visiting with residents, listening to their concerns and getting started on some of the improvements.
First, Conners said instead of the rent increase being implemented in August as was originally proposed, it has been delayed to September to provide more time to adjust.
The increase in rent is needed for several factors, including to pay increased property taxes that went up when the property was sold, he said. And with the increased valuation, insurance premiums have risen, he said.
In addition, the rent will help to cover improvements that already are taking place, including cutting overgrown trees, repairing potholes and smoothing out worn streets.
Jackson, a city council member who attended the meetings, along with Klein, said he isn’t taking sides but trying to be of assistance. Jackson said he is interested in learning more about the new owners, how they interact with the residents and the city.
Conners said he knows change can be difficult, especially when people become accustomed to things for many years.
“Change is unfathomable at times,” Conners said. “I think we are going through a bit of growing pains.”
Conners said he also is sure residents will see some value for the increased rent.
Conners said a new manager, Jim Workman, was hired this week. He and his wife, Shelly, live on site and have lived in the park at least six years. His parents also have lived at the park more than 20 years.
“We are blessed to have him,” Conners said. “We know it is a team effort.”
Residents will be able to contact Workman, who will help to explain changes that also are being sent in letters and other communication.
Workman also may assist residents in setting up online banking. One of the new requirements is that residents have their rents paid through automatic withdrawal.
Some of the residents told the Daily News they had always paid cash and didn’t have bank accounts.
Conners said he knows there is reluctance by some residents to have a bank account. For those residents, they will be able to go to places like Wal-Mart, give cash to the service desk and transfer funds electronically.
In the long run, this will be a benefit for residents.
Conners said other recent improvements include a 5 mph speed limit implemented and stop signs at two four-way intersections, and they are considering potential speed bumps and one-way roads to try to stop people who are just driving through as a shortcut.
“All this is up in air and up for discussion,” Conners said. “We would like to continue to hear ideas. We want to have a consensus, but it depends on what a majority of residents want.”
Conners, who was in Norfolk much of this week, said the new management should result in a huge increase in the ability to accomplish goals and reach out to residents who have issues.
“We do have a lot of work to do,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
Also, everyone will get new, secure mailboxes that are locked. In the past, there were reports of people having mail stolen.
Klein, the district representative for Fortenberry, said the congressman is pleased that the issues are being worked through.
“The last thing he (Fortenberry) wants to see is a lot of people displaced, especially in the middle of this pandemic,” Klein said.