WISNER — A drive-through window, an expanded array of gift items and customer consultation rooms are just a few of the advantages Wisner Apothecary has found in its recent relocation.
Its new location at 118 18th St. places it immediately east of Prime Stop Shell Station on the west edge of town.
Beckie Pierce serves as the pharmacist in charge, working alongside pharmacist Kelsey Swenson, and registered technicians Rachel Borer and Justine Miller. Its hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. It’s closed over the noon hour from 12:30 until 1 p.m.
The larger facility offers more work space for staff, including a break room, plus better parking and a waiting area for customers with a counseling room that can be closed off for vaccinations. More over-the-counter items have been added along with greeting cards, Nebraska-made candies, Melissa and Doug toys and other gift items.
The new drive-through was one of the pharmacy’s big reasons to relocate, according to Pierce.
“When customers are sick, it’s nice to have a drive-up window, or if they have trouble walking, or have children in the car,” Pierce said.
However, Wisner Apothecary staff are also pleased when customers walk in through the front door.
“We like talking to our customers, so we like it when they come in,” Pierce said.
The new building was purchased last year. “It shows we’re here for the long haul,” Pierce said.
The pharmacy operates under the umbrella of the Pender Care Center District Inc. Wisner’s pharmacy joined Pender and Emerson Apothecaries as it opened for business at its former location in August 2016.
And the advantages of a small-town pharmacy? “We know our customers,” Pierce said. “We’re on a first-name basis. We’re able to come out front and help customers find what they want.”
They also deliver prescriptions within the town limits of Wisner and provides pharmaceuticals for the Wisner Care Center.