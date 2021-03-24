New In Town: Uniquities

Uniquities, located at 103 N. Fourth St., Norfolk, is operated by Candice Parra of Norfolk with help from her husband, Juan, and her children, Mauricio and Anastasia. Parra has several years of experience from selling at vendor events.
What can customers expect at Uniquities? Uniquities is a gift shop with a variety of merchandise, including jewelry; doll clothes and accessories that fit 18-inch dolls like American Girl; T-shirts, vinyl decals and sublimation printing; personalized gifts and custom orders.
Parra said she welcomes suggestions: “We’re just starting. Everybody gets to come in and watch us grow and change,” she said. “If anybody has requests with certain doll clothes or other stuff that kids do in school, I’ll just kind of take requests and try to find other items that we don’t carry.”
Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., but hours likely will change as the spring and summer weather arrives.
When did your business open? March 3
Why did you decide to open this business? “I used to do a lot of vendor events. When COVID hit, all of the vendor events were canceled,” Parra said.
Parra said the jewelry portion of her business is something she started before she had children. She added items here and there and started selling doll clothing because her daughter had great interest in it.
“We were having a hard time finding some things,” she said. “I was looking around and trying to find things from other places. I thought if we’re looking, there’s got to be others who are looking, too.”
The decals and T-shirts portion of the business she started with her son. Together, it creates a unique offering of merchandise.
“I always wanted to one day have a store front,” she said. “It kind of seemed impossible, but this is like a dream.”
What makes your business unique? “I think the selection of things that we have (makes it unique),” Parra said. “There’s not really anyone else in town other than Walmart and Target that sells doll clothes. ... The lines of clothes and accessories that I carry are comparable in quality to American Girl, but at a lesser price point to make it more affordable.”